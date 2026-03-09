Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Regieleki

Pokémon GO Announces A New Slate of Gameplay For March 2026

Raikou features as the ultimate encounter for the GO Pass this March in Pokémon GO, while Kanto birds rule over Five-Star Raids.

Article Summary Raikou headlines the March 2026 GO Pass, while Kanto Legendary Birds return in Five-Star Raids.

Shiny Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Shadow Latias debut in March’s raid rotation lineup.

30th Anniversary, Pokopia, and Bug Out events set for March, plus Scorbunny Community Day returns.

Tuesday Spotlight Hours are discontinued, but Max Battles and Research Breakthroughs offer new Shinies.

Pokémon GO kicks off its new season, titled Memories in Motion, with a new slate of gameplay for March 2026. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in March 2026:

February 21 – March 4: Lunala

Lunala March 5 – March 10: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny)

Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny) March 11 – March 17: Zacian (can be Shiny)

Zacian (can be Shiny) March 18 – March 24: Zamazenta (can be Shiny)

Zamazenta (can be Shiny) March 25 – March 31: Regieleki (can be Shiny)

Regieleki (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Latias (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this March 2026:

February 21 – March 4: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)

Mega Absol (can be Shiny) March 5 – March 10: Mega Pinsir (can be Shiny)

Mega Pinsir (can be Shiny) March 11 – March 17: Mega Steelix (can be Shiny)

Mega Steelix (can be Shiny) March 18 – March 24: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)

Mega Absol (can be Shiny) March 25 – March 31: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Latias (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in March 2026 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

March 2 – 8: Rookidee (can be Shiny)

Rookidee (can be Shiny) March 9 – 15: Pikachu (can be Shiny)

Pikachu (can be Shiny) March 16 – 22: Falinks (can be Shiny)

Falinks (can be Shiny) March 23 – 29: Regice (can be Shiny)

Regice (can be Shiny) March 30 – April 5: Woobat (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2026:

March 3 – 9: 30th Anniversary Event

30th Anniversary Event March 4 – 8: Festival of Colors (India Exclusive)

Festival of Colors (India Exclusive) March 7 – 9: 30th Anniversary Event: All Out

30th Anniversary Event: All Out March 10 – 16: Pokopia Celebration Event

Pokopia Celebration Event March 14: Scorbunny Community Day

Scorbunny Community Day March 17 – 23: Bug Out 2026

Bug Out 2026 March 21: Replay: Water Research Day

Replay: Water Research Day March 28: Max Battle Day

Max Battle Day March 31 – April 6: TBA

Tuesday Spotlight Hours have been discontinued as of March 2026. RIP.

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2026 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, March 4: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny)

Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 11: Zacian (can be Shiny)

Zacian (can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 18: Zamazenta (can be Shiny)

Zamazenta (can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 25: Regieleki (can be Shiny)

The March GO Pass will feature:

Raikou (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Precious Paths season:

Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Honedge (can be Shiny)

Dhelmise (can be Shiny)

Sinistea (can be Shiny)

Duraludon (can be Shiny)

Dreepy

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!