Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Regieleki
Pokémon GO Announces A New Slate of Gameplay For March 2026
Raikou features as the ultimate encounter for the GO Pass this March in Pokémon GO, while Kanto birds rule over Five-Star Raids.
Article Summary
- Raikou headlines the March 2026 GO Pass, while Kanto Legendary Birds return in Five-Star Raids.
- Shiny Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Shadow Latias debut in March’s raid rotation lineup.
- 30th Anniversary, Pokopia, and Bug Out events set for March, plus Scorbunny Community Day returns.
- Tuesday Spotlight Hours are discontinued, but Max Battles and Research Breakthroughs offer new Shinies.
Pokémon GO kicks off its new season, titled Memories in Motion, with a new slate of gameplay for March 2026. Let's get into the details.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in March 2026:
- February 21 – March 4: Lunala
- March 5 – March 10: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny)
- March 11 – March 17: Zacian (can be Shiny)
- March 18 – March 24: Zamazenta (can be Shiny)
- March 25 – March 31: Regieleki (can be Shiny)
- Shadow Raids: Shadow Latias (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this March 2026:
- February 21 – March 4: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)
- March 5 – March 10: Mega Pinsir (can be Shiny)
- March 11 – March 17: Mega Steelix (can be Shiny)
- March 18 – March 24: Mega Absol (can be Shiny)
- March 25 – March 31: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)
- Shadow Raids: Shadow Latias (can be Shiny)
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in March 2026 with Max Monday features during their tenure:
- March 2 – 8: Rookidee (can be Shiny)
- March 9 – 15: Pikachu (can be Shiny)
- March 16 – 22: Falinks (can be Shiny)
- March 23 – 29: Regice (can be Shiny)
- March 30 – April 5: Woobat (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2026:
- March 3 – 9: 30th Anniversary Event
- March 4 – 8: Festival of Colors (India Exclusive)
- March 7 – 9: 30th Anniversary Event: All Out
- March 10 – 16: Pokopia Celebration Event
- March 14: Scorbunny Community Day
- March 17 – 23: Bug Out 2026
- March 21: Replay: Water Research Day
- March 28: Max Battle Day
- March 31 – April 6: TBA
Tuesday Spotlight Hours have been discontinued as of March 2026. RIP.
The Raid Hours for the month of March 2026 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, March 4: Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), Moltres (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, March 11: Zacian (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, March 18: Zamazenta (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, March 25: Regieleki (can be Shiny)
The March GO Pass will feature:
- Raikou (can be Shiny)
Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Precious Paths season:
- Gyarados (can be Shiny)
- Honedge (can be Shiny)
- Dhelmise (can be Shiny)
- Sinistea (can be Shiny)
- Duraludon (can be Shiny)
- Dreepy
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.