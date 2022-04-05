The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 30: Rainbow Charizard

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at one of the biggest chase cards of the set.

Here we have the third Charizard Rainbow Rare released by the Pokémon TCG. This is a grail card for many collectors in all of its forms due to a combination of Charizard's popularity and the card type's rarity. The first-ever Rainbow Rare Charizard was the Charizard GX from Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows. We saw another released in 2020 with the special set Champion's Path, which had a Rainbow Rare Charizard VMAX as the set's ultimate chase card. Now, the first set to include VSTARs comes in hot with a Rainbow Rare Charizard VSTAR. This card and the Charizard V Alternate Art are neck-and-neck for the most valuable, most coveted card in the set. Currently, the Alt Art edges this one out, but Rainbow Rare Charizards tend to age very well.

