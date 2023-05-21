Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ex Starter Deck: Koraidon Ex Pokémon TCG Japan's ex Starter Decks coming in July 2023 will feature a new ex for Koraidon by major contributing artist aky CG Works.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. These will likely be brought into another Pokémon TCG expansion or even as SV Black Star Promos. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex. There will also be two secret decks that have not yet been revealed. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. Today, let's take a look at a newly revealed Pokémon ex featuring Koraidon.

Koraidon ex was one of the main hits of Scarlet & Violet base set. Now, it gets another ex during this era already with this wave of ex Starter Decks. Now, it is interesting to note that Koraidon ex became somewhat of a chase card in its Special Illustration Rare ex and Gold ex forms in Scarlet & Violet base. If this card gets pulled into a main series expansion, it should be noted that the set will not have a new Full Art ex, new Special Illustration Rare ex, or new Gold ex for the card, as these ex Starter Decks don't feature such cards. Koraidon ex is illustrated by aky CG Works, who is one of the main contributors to Ultra Rare cards for quite a while now. Their name, much like 5ban Graphics, has become synonymous with this card type.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

