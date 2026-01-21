Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Welcomes Toy Story, Monsters Inc. and Coco for 2026

The magic of Ravensburger’s hit Trading Card Game Disney Lorcana continues to grow as they prepare for their more sets in 2026

Article Summary Disney Lorcana adds Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Brave in the Wilds Unknown set launching spring 2026.

Monsters, Inc., Up, and Turning Red characters arrive in Attack of the Vine! set for summer 2026.

A Coco-themed expansion with Día de los Muertos vibes wraps up the year in Lorcana’s Q4 2026 set.

New mechanics, unique 2-Player Starter Deck, and collectible cards grow Lorcana’s magical universe.

Disney Lorcana is set to expand its magical world throughout 2026 with three exciting new sets. In Q2, collectors will enter Wilds Unknown, which introduces players to the wild jungles and their adventures. This set will feature the debut of Pixar's Toy Story characters, starting with Woody and Buzz Lightyear. It also appears that The Incredible will be arriving with Wilds Unknown, as Ravensburger has teased new cards for Buzz, Jack-Jack, and Mrs. Incredible. This set will also introduce the first 2-Player Starter Deck, which will include two fully built decks, deck boxes, and be highlighted by holographic Buzz Lightyear (Emerald) and Mrs. Incredible (Amythyst) cards.

The fun does not stop there as Ravensburger has also teased that Q3 brings Attack of the Vine!, a mid-year release that continues the story following Winterspell. This set will introduce another popular Pixar series, including Monsters, Inc., Up, and even Mei Mei from Turning Red, as mysterious magical vines threaten the Lorcana landscape. Nothing was shown except artwork featuring Mike Wazowski, Sully, and Boo. Finally, Q4 will deliver a Coco-themed expansion, bringing Día de los Muertos-inspired characters, more music-themed mechanics, and striking art to close out the year. Together, all three sets showcase Disney Lorcana's growing and epic universe, which continues to blend beloved Disney franchises with unique mechanics, beautiful art, and collectible appeal for players and collectors alike. Be sure to jump on the next series, Winterspell, as it hits Local Card Shops on February 13, 2026.

"Adventure is on the horizon for Disney Lorcana! Glimmers from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Brave will traverse the Wilds Unknown in the spring. Previews of the new set will start in April, just in time to melt away the snow! Fans can look forward to the debut of Wilds Unknown Prerelease Packs in game stores on the Ravensburger Play Hub starting May 8, adding to the excitement. Wilds Unknown will be available everywhere on May 15."

"And coming this summer, a colossal threat will tower over the realm in Attack of the Vine! (The title of the set includes the exclamation point, thank you very much.) Fans shouldn't be scared to see glimmers such as Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan, aka Sully, from Disney and Pixar's Monsters Inc."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!