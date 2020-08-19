Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Has Been Confirmed

Well, looks like we don't need to wait to find out what the next Call Of Duty game will be as Activision and Treyarch did the reveal today. The rumors around the next one have been swirling for months as it was pretty much a given that the next game would focus on the Cold War. Sure enough, and with little regard for code names or even trying to be sneaky about it, the next game will be called Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. Just two years after releasing Black Ops 4, which was one of the most successful titles in the series, the devs are going back in time to a war that strangely enough was more about subterfuge than it was about actual combat.

Many reading this might not even remember the Cold War or what the term is referencing, as it goes back decades to a long-impatient standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union that lasted from 1947 until 1991 when the USSR was eventually dissolved. Centering around the idea that at any point in time, one side or the other could fire of nuclear bombs that would essentially destroy one or both sides. The teaser trailer below features footage from the era, especially from the '80s when tensions were at their highest, featuring footage from a 1984 interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, warning the U.S. that we're basically on the verge of war. We didn't blow each other up back then, but it sounds like we'll be revisiting that era in this game as we see what the Black Ops unit does during this period in time. We'll get more info on August 26th when they do a worldwide reveal.