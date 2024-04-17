Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Cheech & Chong

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Adds Cheech & Chong On 4/20

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be adding your favorite weed-smoking duo to the game as Cheech & Chong arrive on Saturday.

Article Summary Activision adds Cheech & Chong skins to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Special characters available in Warzone and mobile titles with voice lines.

Tracer Pack includes unique blueprints, finisher move, and decals.

4/20 release includes "Still Smokin'" tracers and "Up In Smoke" death effect.

Cue up "Lowrider" by War, try to find some rolling papers, and find your favorite lighter, as Activision will launch two new special operators into Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III with the addition of Cheech & Chong. The iconic weed-smoking comedy duo will be in the game as skins to choose from, each of them with voice lines performed by Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. The reality of the situation is that beyond the comedic value, there's nothing extra special about either of them; this is just a fun pair of characters to add to your roster of operators as you go fight other players. However, they will be available across the board as you'll see them pop up in Warzone, as well as both mobile titles as part of this season's pass. We have more information about both of them below, as well as what will be added to the game along with them, as the content goes live on, you guessed it, Saturday, April 20.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tracer Pack: Cheech & Chong

This massive Bundle featuring two icons of the counterculture revolution includes both the "Cheech" and "Chong" Operator Skins alongside three Weapon Blueprints featuring Still Smokin' Tracers and the "Up In Smoke" Death Effect: the "Dankest" MTZ-556 Assault Rifle, the "Hashassin" HRM-9 SMG, and the "Mellow and Mild" Haymaker Shotgun. Intoxicate foes with the "Secondhand Smoke" Finishing Move, the "Be Mellow" and "Cheech & Chong's" Large Decals, the "Smoke Buds" Weapon Sticker, the "Iconic" and "Cheech and Chong's Seltzer" Weapon Charms, and the "Blunt Buddies" Loading Screen. Each come with the following:

Three Weapon Blueprints featuring Still Smokin' Tracers and the "Up in Smoke" Death Effect

The "Secondhand Smoke" Finishing Move

The "Be Mellow" and "Cheech & Chong's Large Decals"

The "Smoke Buds" Weapon Sticker

The "Iconic" and "Cheech & Chong's Seltzer" Weapon Charms

The "Blunt Buddies" Loading Screen

