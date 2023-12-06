Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Little Caesars

Call Of Duty Wants To Drone Drop You A Little Caesars Pizza

Would you like to get a free pizza from Little Caesars delivered to you from a Call of Duty drone? That's a real contest happening now.

Article Summary Activision and Little Caesars host a Call of Duty drone pizza delivery contest.

Free pizza drop prize for qualified social media participants in select cities.

Participants must use #CallofDuty and #sweepstakes to enter on Twitter.

Contest rules exclude employees of Activision, Little Caesars, and partners.

Activision has partnered up with Little Caesars for a special contest as they are trying to give you a free pizza via a Call of Duty drone drop. The two companies basically want you to do a little free promotion for them on social media, and if you happen to qualify and win, they will have a fresh pizza delivered to you on a customized drone to your home. No, you don't get the drone; you just get the experience of having a free delivery by air. But hey, it'll look cool, and free pizza! We have a couple of snippets of the rules for the contest below, and you can read the full thing on their website.

To be eligible to receive a Prize, entrants must, at the time of entry, meet all of the following requirements: (i) be legal residents of one of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia ("Territory"). Further, to be eligible to receive a Pizza Prize, entrants must reside in Manhattan, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; San Francisco, CA; or Philadelphia, PA, at one of the locations identified in the link above; (ii) be 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in the entrant's jurisdiction as of the date and time of participation; and (iii) be registered users of X (Twitter) (each, a "Participant(s)"). If you are not already a registered user of X (Twitter), it is free to join. Employees, officers, directors, and agents of Fooji, Inc. ("Fooji," "Sponsor" or "Administrator"), Fulfillment Partner, Activision Publishing, Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc., and any other company involved in the presentation, administration or fulfillment of the Promotion, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliated companies, franchisees and divisions (collectively, the "Promotion Entities") and each of their immediate family members (defined as any spouse, partner, parent, legal guardian, sibling, child, legal ward, grandparent, or grandchild, regardless of where they reside) and/or those living in the same household of any such person (whether or not related) are not eligible for the Promotion. Void outside the Territory and where prohibited or restricted by law.

How To Participate in the Promotion

After the CTA Tweet is made, during the Promotion Entry Period, to participate, send a tweet on the X (Twitter) platform with the hashtag #CallofDuty and #sweepstakes ("Required Hashtags") (each, a "Participation Tweet"). If the Promotion is still ongoing when your Participation Tweet is received by @CallofDuty, you will receive a link tweeted back to you that directs you to the online registration form. You must fully complete the registration form by providing your name, physical address, email address, and phone number and submit to Fooji a completed registration form for its receipt. A maximum of one (1) Prize (defined below) may be awarded per person, per X (Twitter) account and per delivery address in connection with the Promotion. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, accept or reject any purported Participation Tweet that does not include Required Hashtags as set forth in the CTA Tweet and herein.

Purported Participation Tweets and/or online registration forms that are incorrect or incomplete, received outside the Promotion Entry Period (including after all Prize(s) have been redeemed), or that contain obscene, offensive, or any other language communicating messages inconsistent with the positive images with which Sponsor wishes to associate itself (all as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) will be void and disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for misspellings, typographical errors, or other issues that may affect the ability to locate or record a purported Participation Tweet and/or online registration form. Due to the way X (Twitter) operates its service, Fooji may not be able to view or record purported Participation Tweets, receive or send communications, or otherwise detect participation from or interact with potential Participants who have X (Twitter) account settings that make their updates, comments, posts or communications private, protected, or otherwise limited, in which case any such purported Participant will be disqualified and ineligible to receive a Prize. Normal Internet access and phone/usage charges imposed by your online/phone service may apply. Each Participation Tweet and registration form entry (if applicable) must be manually key stroked and manually entered by the individual Participant; automated and/or repetitive submission of Participation Tweets or registration forms (including but not limited to entries made using any script, macro, bot or sweepstakes service) will be disqualified.

