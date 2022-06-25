Call Of The Wild: The Angler Announced For 2022 Release

Expansive Worlds, a creative division within Avalanche Studios Group, announced their latest game this week with Call Of The Wild: The Angler. The game is a modernized version of an outdoor hunting game from the same series, only this time around you get an open-world fishing experience. Travel to various locations and cast your line for that perfect catch. Use different rods, lures, boats, and more to get out to shore or in the middle of the lake to catch a variety of fish. The game has no release date yet, but we do know it will be out before year's end on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here's some more info about it along with the announcement trailer.

Embark on a journey to become a master angler on your own terms in Call Of The Wild: The Angler. Explore the captivating outdoor wilderness filled with surprises, go on the hunt for elusive trophy fish, or just unwind and have fun on your own or with friends in co-op. Choose your gear, perfect your fishing know-how, and savor the thrill of hooking that unforgettable catch. Explore an Atmospheric Open World: Discover breathtaking fishing spots across sprawling waterways by foot, boat, or off-road vehicle. Traverse a living world at your own pace, discovering winding rivers, soaring peaks, hidden ponds and springs, and epic hiking trails.

Feel the Genuine Thrill of Freshwater Fishing: Battle fierce Largemouth Bass, Mountain Whitefish and more in an engaging, accessible fishing experience. Each species has its own unique behavior, requiring you to carefully counter their movements to reel them in.

Become a Master Angler: Learn expert techniques and adapt your strategy to land the most challenging catches. Build out your collection of gear and use a wide range of rods, fully customizable with a growing selection of reels, lines, floats, hooks, lures, and bait.

Play Solo or With Friends: Ride the open waters on your own or share the journey with friends in online drop-in/drop-out co-op multiplayer for up to 12 players. Team up with fellow anglers and go on unforgettable journeys together!

Enjoy an Evolving Stream of New Content: Call of the Wild: The Angler will continue to deliver memorable new fishing experiences with regular post-launch content updates.