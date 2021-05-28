Capcom Releases A New Trailer For Monster Hunter Rise

During the Monster Hunter Digital Event this week, Capcom dropped a brand new trailer for the next update coming to Monster Hunter Rise. The trailer, which you can watch down at the bottom, gives you an early look at the new content that will be included in Version 3.0, which will serve as the second free title update for the game. The update, which goes live this week, includes the new Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Zinogre, and a new story ending for those who pick a specific path for a special payoff. This is probably one of the better updates the game has received beyond patches and small additions, as it brings about more of a sense of expansion to the game without adding a ton. You can read more details on the update below.

First up, is the arrival of a new variant of Valstrax, the flagship monster from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. This mysterious Elder Dragon is known by the name Crimson Glow Valstrax and can soar through the skies by changing the shape of its wings, allowing it to fly and attack from unusually high altitudes. Next, Apex Zinogre enters the fray with an electric "golden lighting" look and different attacks that might leave hunters in shock. Additionally, a new quest featuring an epic showdown with the Thunder Serpent Narwa and Wind Serpent Ibushi will provide players with a highly-anticipated new ending to the storyline. This new story ending, as well as the two new monsters, new quests, new weapon and armor options, new skills, and more will be available to players for free when Ver. 3.0 releases later today.

For fashion-forward hunters, DLC Pack 3 will be available for purchase today and will include even more new voice options, gestures, hairstyles, sticker sets, background music and more! In June, July and August, players can look forward to expanding their Monster Hunter Rise experience even further with new collaboration quests, additional event quests and other extra content that will be revealed soon.