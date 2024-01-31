Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, Momo-pi, Shueisha Games

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Gets PC Release Date

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions will have a free Steam Next Fest demo before the game is released on PC/Xbox this March.

Article Summary "Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions" hits PC/Xbox on March 1, 2024.

Free demo available during Steam Next Fest, February 5-12.

Join forces with eight renowned Jump+ manga heroes in strategic battles.

Discover a heartfelt story of a boy adapting to life in Japan with imaginative play.

Indie game developer Momo-pi and publisher Shueisha Games confirmed the release date for Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions. Having already been released on Nintendo Switch, this is basically a love letter to Shonen Jump+ and all of the manga series that people read in the publication, as you will team up with a group of heroes to save the world in an all-new tactical adventure title. The game will have a free demo out during Steam Next Fest from February 5-12, followed by the game's release for PC and Xbox on March 1, 2024.

About Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions

Damien's life is flipped upside-down when his family moves him to Japan. A shy boy, he copes with his newfound loneliness with the power of his infinite imagination and creates an imaginary hero named Captain Velvet Meteor! Damien sets off on an adventure with his favorite Jump+ heroes in his imaginary world and fights to adjust to his new home and find himself. Experience Damien's struggles as he interacts with his new home and family. Then dive into the Jump+ Dimensions, the world of Damien's imagination, where he takes part in strategic battles that include puzzle and stealth elements.

Partner with eight famous Jump+ manga heroes – Partner with heroes from popular Jump+ manga series, including SPYxFAMILY, Hell's Paradise, Summer Time Rendering, Monster No. 8, HEART GEAR, Slime Life, 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess, and Ghost Reaper Girl.

Easy pick-up & play strategy game – Become Captain Velvet Meteor and help Damien conquer his fears in a casual, tactical adventure enjoyable for players of all ages and skill levels!

Variety of engaging gameplay elements – Use the Jump+ companions' unique attacks and combos to unleash massive damage on hoards of enemies, or be strategic with abilities that inflict status effects or knock enemies aside to help control the battlefield. When direct combat isn't optimal, use stealth to gain a combat advantage or avoid monsters. Sometimes, solving a clever puzzle is required to continue the adventure!

Meaningful coming-of-age story – Uncover a moving story about adapting to life and finding oneself, narrated through lighthearted dialogue with a variety of characters and situations between real life and Damien's imagination.

Cute, colorful 2D visuals – Freely explore a variety of vibrant "alien" environments and encounter cute and fierce monsters in Damien's imagined world.

Replay scenes as needed – Revisit former environments to achieve a higher completion rating or gather previously missed tokens.

Localized in 5 languages – Both interface and subtitles are available in English, French, Spanish (Latin America), Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.

