Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Netflix, Video Games | Tagged: carmen sandiego, HarperCollins

Carmen Sandiego To Receive New Game Based On Netflix Series

For the first time in nearly a decade, we're getting a brand new Carmen Sandiego video game, this one based off the Netflix series

Article Summary Gameloft and HarperCollins unveil new Carmen Sandiego game based on the Netflix series, launching Q1 2025.

Players will embody Carmen, tackling VILE operatives and solving global theft mysteries.

Game combines classic and modern elements; visit cities like Rio and Tokyo while gathering clues.

Carmen Sandiego returns with vibrant gameplay, immersing fans in story-driven campaigns and classic modes.

After being leaked to the public a day early, Gameloft and HarperCollins confirmed a new Carmen Sandiego video game is coming out next year. For the first time in the franchise's history, you will play as Carmen as they have adapted the Netflix animated series version of the iconic character, as you'll take down VILE operatives and disrupt the organization's theft ring. This is the first time in nearly ten years the franchise has had a game, going all the way back to 2015's Carmen Sandiego Returns. The game will use some elements from the old-school titles mixed with new elements so that you travel the world, gain clues, and eventually recover what was stolen. We have more info below and the trailer above as it will be released sometime in Q1 2025 for PC platforms, mobile devices, and all three major consoles.

The Carmen Sandiego game will enable players to traverse the globe, immersing themselves in vibrant cultures while visiting iconic cities and landmarks. From the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the picturesque shrines in Tokyo, every corner of the world becomes their playground as they unravel elaborate capers and bring VILE's most elusive criminals to justice. Every decision players make will shape the outcome as they compile dossiers and race against the clock to foil VILE's nefarious plans. Whether playing through story-driven campaigns or classic modes, this modernized Carmen Sandiego experience promises to enthrall both new and long-time fans alike.

This game launch marks another big moment of growth in the Carmen Sandiego franchise. Since the 1980s, Carmen Sandiego has fascinated fans worldwide as they tried to capture her. In 2019, Carmen returned in the Emmy and Annie award-winning animated series on Netflix produced by HarperCollins Productions along with a robust publishing program of 10 books. A live-action Carmen Sandiego movie is also in development at Netflix. The movie will be the first major live action story featuring the world's greatest thief.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!