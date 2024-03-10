Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Carry1st, EA Sports FC Mobile

Carry1st & EA Team Up To Scale EA Sports FC Mobile In Africa

Electronic Arts and Carry1st have announced a new partnership for EA Sports FC Mobile that will provide better access to the game in Africa.

Players to enjoy localized transactions, converting FC Points and Silver into local currency.

Over 15,000 players and 650+ clubs feature in the widely popular football simulation game.

Carry1st's platform streamlines in-game purchases using a range of African payment options.

Electronic Arts recently announced they have partnered with mobile developer Carry1st to help bring EA Sports FC Mobile throughout Africa. The game will be added to the Carry1st Shop, as players will be able to download and recharge their FC Points and Silver into local currency and use their payment method of choice in the region. Since football is popular across the continent, it only made sense for the two to work together to help make it more available and accessible for those who wish to experience it for themselves. We have more information for you about the move and what will become of the title, as you'll start to see changes to the system in various countries shortly.

EA Sports FC Mobile in Africa

EA Sports FC Mobile is a mobile football simulation game featuring over 15,000 fully licensed players across 650+ clubs from 30+ official leagues. The game has millions of fans on the continent, with the partnership adding to the list of leading mobile game top-up offerings on the Carry1st Shop, joining the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile and Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. EA Sports FC Mobile customers can seamlessly purchase content via a range of local payment options through Carry1st's proprietary payments platform. Once purchased, the customer's EA Sports FC Mobile account will be automatically topped up – no vouchers, pins, or hassle required.

Spencer Ma, Growth Lead at Carry1st, commented: "We're ecstatic to partner with EA to launch EA Sports FC Mobile products on Carry1st Shop, enabling local gamers to purchase the in-game items that they love, using local payment methods and currencies. Adding EA as another Pay1st partner, alongside Activision and Supercell, reaffirms our belief that top-tier publishers are focusing more on growing revenue and player base on the African continent."

