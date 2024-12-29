Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cats On Duty, ESDigital Games, Prikol Team

Cats On Duty To Release PlayStation 5 Physical Edition

Cats On Duty will be releasing a physical edition of the game for PS5, but about the only thing special about it is the stickers

Article Summary Cats On Duty Meow Edition for PS5 includes stickers, releasing March 27, 2025.

Experience tactical tower defense with match-3 gameplay and battle-hardened cat veterans.

Customize your feline squad with unique characters and abilities, from snipers to action heroes.

Engage in epic battles in charming pixel-cat graphics across diverse environments.

Indie game developer Prikol Team and publisher ESDigital Games, working with Meridiem, will release a physical edition of Cats On Duty for PS5. While we have nothing against them making a physical edition, which they're calling the Meow Edition, the only thing about it that makes it remarkable is that it comes with a pack of stickers. Beyond that, there's nothing special or extra about the game itself. It comes off as the laziest way to sell a physical copy possible. If you really want those stickers, this version will be released on March 27, 2025.

Cats on Duty

Welcome to Cats on Duty, the purr-fectly hilarious and action-packed ultimate blend of real-time strategy, tower defense, and match-3 mechanics, where heavily armed battle-hardened cat veterans of rodent skirmishes and yarn tangles take charge in defending their homeland (and litter boxes) against the forces of great evil! Utilize a multitude of cat varieties to engage in combat against 50 types of fiendish creatures. Unleash the power of the whiskers and drive those zombies back to the depths of the underworld!

Tactical Tower Defense – Defend your territory with a brutal arsenal of weaponry. From powerful rifles that reach the enemy at a distance to death-defying ninjas with blades sharper than any groomer's scissors, strategically place your feline soldiers to ensure victory on the battlefield.

– Defend your territory with a brutal arsenal of weaponry. From powerful rifles that reach the enemy at a distance to death-defying ninjas with blades sharper than any groomer's scissors, strategically place your feline soldiers to ensure victory on the battlefield. Unleash the Cattitude – Prepare for epic catfights, playful antics, and adorable meows as your feline warriors show off their unique personalities and unleash their special abilities. Brace yourself for a blend of sass and strategy that will keep you entertained throughout the battles.

– Prepare for epic catfights, playful antics, and adorable meows as your feline warriors show off their unique personalities and unleash their special abilities. Brace yourself for a blend of sass and strategy that will keep you entertained throughout the battles. Match-3 Mayhem – It's not just tower defense; it's tower defense with a twist of addictive match-3 gameplay! Connect gems on the resource field to receive currency and purchase cat towers. Swap and combine cats on the battlefield to create upgraded towers and unleash devastating attacks. Inspired by Plants vs Zombies and Tower Swap, Cats on Duty takes the best of the genre and enhances it with captivating match-3 mechanics.

– It's not just tower defense; it's tower defense with a twist of addictive match-3 gameplay! Connect gems on the resource field to receive currency and purchase towers. Swap and combine on the battlefield to create upgraded towers and unleash devastating attacks. Inspired by Plants vs Zombies and Tower Swap, on takes the best of the genre and enhances it with captivating match-3 mechanics. Customize and Improve Your Squad – Unlock and collect a variety of quirky cat characters, each with their own strengths and abilities. From snipers and assassins to shotgun-toting Rambo-like felines and even a battle version of Puss in Boots, tailor your team to your playstyle and create the ultimate squad of kitty heroes. Gather three kittens in a row and witness the birth of a SUPER BATTLE CAT !

– Unlock and collect a variety of quirky characters, each with their own strengths and abilities. From snipers and assassins to shotgun-toting Rambo-like felines and even a battle version of Puss in Boots, tailor your team to your playstyle and create the ultimate squad of kitty heroes. Gather three kittens in a row and witness the birth of a SUPER BATTLE ! Epic Battles – Face off against formidable foes that will make your whiskers tremble. Zombies, skeletons, spiders, Baba Yaga, and EPIC bosses await your tactical prowess. Sharpen your claws, load your shotguns, and show them who's the real top cat on the battlefield!

– Face off against formidable foes that will make your whiskers tremble. Zombies, skeletons, spiders, Baba Yaga, and EPIC bosses await your tactical prowess. Sharpen your claws, load your shotguns, and show them who's the real top on the battlefield! Unique Environments – Explore diverse and meticulously crafted levels, from deceptively cozy suburban backyards to mysterious deserts. Each environment presents unique challenges that require a cunning strategy to emerge victorious.

– Explore diverse and meticulously crafted levels, from deceptively cozy suburban backyards to mysterious deserts. Each environment presents unique challenges that require a cunning strategy to emerge victorious. Charming Pixel- Cat Graphics – Immerse yourself in a vibrant and whimsical world filled with colorful environments and adorable cat animations. It's a visual feast that will make you feel like you're right in the midst of a kitty adventure!

