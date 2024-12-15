Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bronana, Busy Bear

Charotic Survival Roguelike Game Bronana Has Been Released

Bronana has been released for PC via Steam, giving those players looking for a more chaotic survival roguelike something new to try

Article Summary Experience chaotic roguelike gameplay with a humorous banana twist in Bronana, now available on Steam.

Fight delicious bosses and unsavory snacks to save banana kin in this quirky gaming adventure.

Customize your Banana Warrior with 35+ weapons and 240+ accessories for endless fun and strategy.

Explore diverse classes, unpredictable NPC events, and meme-packed boss battles for high replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Busy Bear has released their latest chaotic bullet hell game, as Bronana is now available on Steam. This is basically a survival roguelike with a few different mechanics thrown into the mix. It is just a silly title featuring a banana as the main character. There's not a lot of depth to this, and we're not knocking it for that; we're just being honest that the game is designed to be a funny version of others you've come across in the same ilk. We have more info and the trailer here ,as it's now live on Steam.

Bronana

Embrace the power of potassium and defeat the Yakuza leader responsible for unleashing an insidious food army on a once-peaceful forest. Take a loaf of vengeance to save the banana brothers and sisters from waves of unsavory snacks and delicious bosses. Face all sorts of evil foods, like the punchtastic Baguette Brother or the condiment-slinging Hamburger. Grow ever stronger thanks to friendly NPCs including clowns, blacksmiths, and beggars offering the opportunity to gamble for useful prizes and items. Experiment with more than 20 Banana classes, and curate a bananarific build with powerful weapons and accessories to take down every sinfully sugary ingredient. Strategically approach quirky boss battles and look out for randomly generated upgrade paths key to a well-done run. More than 35 weapons and 240 accessories to choose from make each run fresh. Join the food fight and get ready for loads of fruity fun!

Survivor-Like Gameplay – Inspired by Vampire Survivors, the game blends random events and choice-based paths, delivering a unique growth curve.

Inspired by Vampire Survivors, the game blends random events and choice-based paths, delivering a unique growth curve. Quirky and Humorous Visuals – Experience the charm of adorable banana characters, food-shaped monsters, and bosses with comical expressions and animations. It's more about fun and laughter than just dodging and shooting.

Experience the charm of adorable banana characters, food-shaped monsters, and bosses with comical expressions and animations. It's more about fun and laughter than just dodging and shooting. Diverse Class Experiences – Pick a dashing fighter or a powerhouse Banana Warrior! A variety of classes ensure there's something for everyone.

Pick a dashing fighter or a powerhouse Banana Warrior! A variety of classes ensure there's something for everyone. Random NPC Events – Unpredictability is the core of Bronana. Brace yourself for unexpected penalties, but don't despair — some NPC rewards are so good, they'll have you screaming with joy.

Unpredictability is the core of Bronana. Brace yourself for unexpected penalties, but don't despair — some NPC rewards are so good, they'll have you screaming with joy. Extensive Build Customization – Mix and match your Banana Warrior with 35+ weapons and 240+ accessories to create a custom build tailored to your style.

Mix and match your Banana Warrior with 35+ weapons and 240+ accessories to create a custom build tailored to your style. High Replayability – Packed with content and a customizable difficulty system, the full version of Bronana promises at least 60+ hours of gameplay.

Packed with content and a customizable difficulty system, the full version of Bronana promises at least 60+ hours of gameplay. Hilarious Boss Battles – Our boss fights are tough—so tough, it's hard not to laugh! Every boss battle is packed with quirky traits and internet memes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!