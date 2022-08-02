Clash Of Clans Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary Today

Supercell has revealed new details about the Tenth Anniversary celebrations coming to Clash Of Clans this week. The anniversary will see the addition of the Clash Boss campaign, which will throw you into the ring for a new challenge for ten consecutive days. The game will also be launching a brand new documentary going into the history of the franchise as a whole, as well as a new minigame featuring the Barbarian in the 8-bit era. What's more, there will be celebrations outside the game as Topps will have some cool card features, and General Mills has made a cereal for it. We have more details from the team below, but you can get in on the action for free as the game is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Each day, a new challenge for special prizes will be added to the game, based on some of the best content in Clash Of Clans from each year of the game. These challenges will take the dedicated community that's millions strong down memory lane as each challenge will feature the units and winning strategies that defined each year of Clash Of Clans. Each challenge will give players a fun look at all 10 years of the landmark strategy game, culminating in a 10th anniversary celebration for the ages.

For this special anniversary, players are also taken on a journey with a time-traveling Barbarian all the way back to the 1980s. Through a hilarious mini-game accessible right with the Clash Of Clans app, a new documentary about 40 years of Clash history, collaborations with General Mills and Topps, and more surprises, players are able to travel through the decades with the beloved Barbarian. Players can get their hands on General Mills' limited edition 90s-era "Barb's Choco Boom Booms" on sale now on Walmart.com, and Topps' 80s-era, Clash Of Clans-themed Garbage Pail Kids cards on sale today on Topps.com.

"We could only ever have dreamt about a community as passionate, loyal and vibrant as the Clash community has become," said Darian Vorlick, community manager. "It's always been our goal to create games that are loved by many, played for years and remembered forever, so we want to thank all of our players who make this possible with this epic celebration and tons of rewards."