F1 25 Releases New Content Inspired By F1: The Movie

F1 25 has a brand-new DLC available right now, as they have released new content inspired by the latest film, F1: The Movie

EA Sports has released a new DLC today for F1 25, as they have added new content tied to the new film, F1: The Movie. In a collaboration we should have seen coming months ago, you'll see content inspired by the film, including new Chapter Scenarios, liveries, racer skins, and more. New players who purchase either the Iconic Edition or the Iconic Edition Upgrade before July 11 will receive APXGP in My Team and be able to race as its two drivers, Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, in Career Mode. We have the finer details below as the update is available for $10 right now!

F1 25 x F1: The Movie

Take the leading role in the cockpit of APXGP, as players race in six thrilling challenges inspired by the film, which recently launched in cinemas worldwide. In addition to the Chapter Scenarios, players who purchase the F1 25 Iconic Edition or the Iconic Edition Upgrade before July 11 will also be able to play with APXGP in My Team and race as its two drivers, Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, in Career Mode.**

F1 25 brings to life F1: The Movie in a unique playable experience, offering players the chance to live the movie through exclusive gameplay inspired by the film's story and characters. Through the Chapter Scenarios, players can experience pivotal moments from the movie through intense racing scenarios set across some of the most iconic F1 circuits: Silverstone, Monza, Zandvoort, Mexico City, Spa-Francorchamps, and Abu Dhabi. Navigating dramatic weather shifts and strategic gameplay challenges, players' abilities will define the outcome of the races. Successfully completing these scenarios unlocks Sonny Hayes' helmet, for use in F1 World or Driver Career.

"Collaborating with Apple and Warner Bros. has enabled us to create a unique experience, allowing our players to not just watch, but live the movie," said Gavin Cooper, Creative Director of F1 25. "The blend of cinematic film content and the interactive gameplay blurs the line between real, fictional, and virtual worlds, creating a one-of-a-kind, authentic Formula 1 moment that only EA SPORTS could deliver."

F1 25 also offers a deeper insight into the two APXGP drivers, showcasing their unique racing skills. Each character is assigned their Driver Rating, similar to the 2025 Championship drivers. These ratings play a crucial role in Driver Career and the revamped My Team mode, where players have the option to lead the APXGP team.

