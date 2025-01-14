Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Acquire Corp., Class of Heroes 3

Class Of Heroes 3 Will Be Remastered Later This Year

Fans of Class Of Heroes 3 will be happy to know the game is getting a remaster, set to be released sometime later this year

Article Summary Class Of Heroes 3 remaster announced for 2025 release, offering modernized gameplay and new features.

Choose from three distinct schools to alter your experience, difficulty, and story in this beloved RPG.

Form bonds through a new relationship system to enhance teamwork and gain in-game benefits.

Explore vast dungeons with customizable party compositions using diverse races, classes, and equipment.

Indie game developer Acquire Corp. and publisher PQube revealed this week that a remaster of Class of Heroes 3 is on the way for 2025. This is basically a top-to-bottom remaster of the original title as they have cleaned up up the game and added some new things here and there to give players the ultimate experience, or for first time players, a more modernized version. No official date has been set, but we do have a new trailer for you to check out above.

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster

Class is back in session! After a 15-year wait, Class of Heroes 3, the revered school-themed dungeon RPG series, is finally here! Enrol in one of three distinct schools and join your fellow students on an epic dungeon-crawling adventure. Enjoy school life on campus and meet brand new friends for a huge range of characters and classes. Choose your party to suit your play style, and then take to the sprawling 3D dungeons to take down enemies and acquire loot to see your party get ever stronger. With hundreds of combinations of Race, Classes, armor, weapons, and Items, you can create a wild array of party compositions to take on the challenges ahead!

Back to School: Choose from one of three distinct schools – each will change your uniform, difficult,y and story!

Choose from one of three distinct schools – each will change your uniform, difficult,y and story! Make new friends! : The new relationship system will allow you to forge (or break!) bonds with fellow students at your party. The stronger the bond, the greater the benefit!

The stronger the bond, the greater the benefit! Let's party!: Team up with fellow students from a huge range of races and classes to build the best possible party of heroes to explore dungeons with.

Team up with fellow students from a huge range of races and classes to build the best possible party of heroes to explore dungeons with. Plunder the dungeons: Take your party into colossal, labyrinthine dungeons – fight off enemies and plunder the loot to make yourself stronger on each run!

Take your party into colossal, labyrinthine dungeons – fight off enemies and plunder the loot to make yourself stronger on each run! Build it your way: With hundreds of weapons, armor, and items – along with even more combinations of races and classes. Customize your team to suit your playing style!

Customize your team to suit your playing style! New and improved: As the third iteration in the series, every aspect of the original games has been enhanced and improved to make this the most enjoyable in the series yet!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!