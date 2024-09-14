Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bub-O Burst, Gabboco Games

Classic Arcade-Style Title Bub-O Burst Announced

Bub-O Burst, the latest entry in the Bub-O franchise of games, has been announced for release on PC via Steam sometime this November

Third game in the series, following Bub-O Collect and Bub-O Escape.

Fast-paced 2D arcade action with puzzle elements, vintage arcade vibes.

Features unique power-ups, rogue-like soundtrack by 8-Bit Weapon, and Turbo Mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Gabboco Games announced their latest title on the way this week, as Bub-O Burst is coming to Steam this November. This is actually the third game in the Bub-O franchise for the company, as they released Bub-O Collect for the Playdate catalog in 2022 and Bub-O Escape for the Gameboy Color in 2023 via Limited Run Games. Like the previous entries in the series, this is a stand-alone game that harkens back to the classic arcade titles of the early '80s, with a mix of puzzle and action to score big and move onto new levels. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for an official release date.

Bub-O Burst

Bub-O Burst is a fast-paced modern 2D arcade action game with light puzzle elements. Harken back to an era when games used simple rules and fast gameplay to hone your skills and earn a satisfying ending. Zig-zag around mazes to form a trail of bubbles. Shoot bubbles to kill or stun enemies. Avoid the screen-weaving Un-bub! Speed up inside the bubble trails. Collect the letters B-U-R-S-T to burst your bubble trail. More bubbles = more points. More Points = more levels to unlock. This is Bub-O, a simple little bubble-blowing forest creature who just wants to take a nap. But the mischievous villain Un-Bub wants to play! Does Bub-O have the bubble-blowing skills to beat the bothersome Un-Bub at his own game and return home?

A villain who brings constant chain-reactive havoc to every corner of the screen

Unique bubble-based power-ups like the Mega Bubble

40 screens of adapt-on-the-fly puzzle elements

The first "rogue-like soundtrack" by the world-famous chiptune band 8-Bit Weapon

Cinematics break up the action to tell a charming story

Lasers

Turbo Mode for score-chasing speedrunners

Scanline filter for those classic CRT feels

Perfect bite-sized sections for busy modern gaming habits

