Cleer Audio To Launch Arc 4 Plus Earbuds Next Week

In a couple of days, Cleer Audio will launch an upgrade to one of their line of wireless earbuds, as the Arc 4 Plus arrives this Sunday

Article Summary Cleer Audio launches Arc 4 Plus earbuds Sunday, featuring THX/Dolby Atmos Head Tracking Spatial Audio.

Arc 4 Plus offers open-ear, ultra-light design with ergonomic fit and IPX7 water resistance for active use.

Enjoy Hi-Res Audio, DBE 4.0 bass, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless, and multipoint Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Get up to 34 hours battery, Dolby Head Tracking, Apple MFi certification, and improved voice call clarity.

Cleer Audio will launch an upgraded edition of one of its wireless earbud lines this weekend, as the Arc 4 Plus arrives this Sunday. This specific set is designed for movement and open-ear comfort while also providing THX/Dolby Atmos Head Tracking Spatial Audio sound. The design comes with a featherweight ear-hook fit designed to keep them secure no matter what the activitiy you're doing, we have more details about them below, as they'll sell for $130 when they hit the market.

Cleer Audio – Arc 4 Plus

The Arc 4 features Dolby Audio and Snapdragon Sound by Qualcomm for natural, clear, lag-free, and stable performance, while the Arc 4+ adds Dolby Atmos optimization and Dolby Sensor-built Head Tracking, which creates immersive spatial audio by using onboard sensors to detect head movement and keep the soundstage anchored. Dolby Audio delivers low distortion, natural sound, and accurate performance for both stereo and multichannel content, and Dolby Atmos optimization tunes the hardware for 3D object-based sound, providing precise playback of height and depth cues when enjoying Dolby Atmos content.

The Arc 4 Series delivers Hi-Res Audio with a 65Hz–40kHz frequency range, enhanced by Cleer's DBE 4.0 (Dynamic Bass Enhancement) for deeper, richer lows and powerful bass. Powered by Bluetooth 5.4 and Snapdragon Sound, the earbuds provide fast, stable connectivity with multipoint support for seamless device switching. Qualcomm cVc ( Clear Voice Capture) microphones improve voice calls by reducing background noise and canceling echo for crystal-clear conversations while preserving immersive audio. They also support aptX Lossless and voice control for ultra-clear wireless sound with precise detail. The next-generation Arc 4 earbuds are 10% lighter than their predecessors—just 10.8 g per earbud—and feature a refined ergonomic hinge and softer materials for a secure, comfortable fit. The redesigned charging case is slimmer and pocket-friendly, offering easy portability while providing reliable protection and convenient charging for the earbuds.

The open-ear design allows users to enjoy premium sound while staying aware of their surroundings, perfect for commuting, work, or workouts. With an IPX7 water-resistance rating, the Arc 4 Series is built to handle sweat, rain, and everyday use. The Arc 4 delivers up to 32 hours of total playback (7–9 hours per charge plus 25 hours from the case), while the Arc 4+ extends battery life up to 34 hours and adds Dolby Head Tracking, Apple MFi certification, and physical on/off controls. Lightweight and portable at just 80 g including the case, the series combines comfort, endurance, and performance in a sleek, modern design.

