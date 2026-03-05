Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter, Skybound Scalestorm

Monster Hunter Now Reveals Season 9: Skybound Scalestorm Details

Monster Hunter Now has revealed all of the details for Season 9: Skybound Scalestorm, which is set to arrive in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Season 9: Skybound Scalestorm brings new monsters including Seregios, Almudron, and Riftborne Zinogre.

Insect Glaive weapon type debuts, letting hunters command Kinsects and perform aerial attacks in hunts.

Friend Link feature allows teaming up with friends for hunts, regardless of distance or location.

New skills and monthly Base Defense events add depth, challenges, and unique gear opportunities.

Niantic dropped new details this morning about the next season of Monster Hunter Now, as Season 9: Skybound Scalestorm will arrive in a couple of weeks. The highlights are the additions of several new monsters, as Kinsect, Seregios, Almudron, and Viper Tobi-Kadachi will arrive, along with the Riftborne Zinogre. The team are also adding Friend Link, which allows players to team up with friends for a hunt no matter how far apart you are. We have the bulk of the dev notes below as the season will launch on March 19, 2026.

Monster Hunter Now – Season 9: Skybound Scalestorm

The wait is over! The insect glaive is finally coming to Monster Hunter Now. Command your Kinsect and unleash stylish midair attack actions as you take to the skies. Experience the exhilarating hunts that only Monster Hunter Now can deliver. Seregios, Almudron, and Viper Tobi-Kadachi will also make their first appearance in Monster Hunter Now. Riftborne Zinogre joins the hunt as well, and weapons forged from Zinogre materials can be upgraded through style customization. Friend Link also arrives, allowing you to team up with friends for a hunt no matter the distance. A new world of Monster Hunter Now begins! Take on formidable monsters you couldn't slay alone and challenge newly added monsters together with friends.

Weapon Type: Insect Glaive Arrives!

The insect glaive allows the hunter to empower themselves by commanding a type of bug called a Kinsect while hunting. It excels at leaping attacks and striking from midair. When attacking, the Kinsect harvests extract. Once the Extract Gauge fills, the hunter enters a charged state. In this charged state, combos change and powerful attack actions become available. Kinsects vary by weapon, with differences in attack actions and damage type, such as whether it's a severing or blunt attack. The Special Skill Descending Thrust (SP) can be activated even while attacking midair, driving a powerful strike down from above the monster's head.

New Arriving Monsters

Riftborne Zinogre joins the hunt as a new riftborne monster, and weapons forged from Zinogre materials can be upgraded through style customization. Already imbued with powerful thunder element, Zinogre-material weapons become even stronger with style customization, and different style selections open up new movements. 14 weapon types, including the insect glaive, can be forged, so you can enjoy the hunt with your favorite weapon type.

New Skills

Soon you'll have sive new skills to master! These skills can be added to the armor of Seregios, Viper Tobi-Kadachi, and Almudron, all arriving this season. Make sure to utilize these new skills in your hunts!

Skill: Attack Efficacy – Effect: Attack power increases.

Effect: Attack power increases. Skill: Critical Strength – Effect: Attack power increases per 1% of your weapon's affinity.

Effect: Attack power increases per 1% of your weapon's affinity. Skill: Advanced Water Attack – Effect: Increases weapon's water-element value when Water Attack Lv5+ is active.

Effect: Increases weapon's water-element value when Water Attack Lv5+ is active. Skill: Advanced Burst – Effect: Increases attack power when Burst Lv5+ is active.

Effect: Increases attack power when Burst Lv5+ is active. Skill: Combo Master – Effect: Increases damage dealt after performing an action multiple times.

Friend Link

A new feature is coming that lets you team up with friends for hunts in Elder Dragon Interceptions and from your Paintball List, no matter the distance! Whenever the moment strikes, you can invite friends to a group hunt. Group hunt recruitment notifications will be sent to friends who are playing at the same time. The more friends you have, the easier it is to gather a full party and enjoy Friend Link, so now's the perfect time to add more friends! Friend Link requires a Friend Link item, which will be distributed through supply items and other methods.

Season 9 Base Defense

The final week of each month-long Wave (exploration period) at exploration bases will culminate in a Base Defense event, where you face off against powerful riftcharged monsters. These monsters have been heavily influenced by abnormal rifts and cannot be slain in a single hunt. You'll need to team up with other hunters in your area and challenge them multiple times! You can use any weapon in these hunts, but equipping one of the featured defense weapons for the corresponding Wave will earn you bonus Defense Points, while also weakening the Dimensional Barrier that surrounds these monsters. Forge and upgrade featured defense weapons throughout the month so you'll be well prepared to take on the riftcharged monster!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!