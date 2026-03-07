Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: Plarium, RAID: Shadow Legends

Raid: Shadow Legends Is Celebrating Its Seventh Anniversary

Raid: Shadow Legends has a new update available now as they are celebrating its Seventh Anniversary with a ton of additional content

Article Summary Raid: Shadow Legends marks its seventh anniversary with major in-game events and exclusive rewards.

Celebrate the Festival of Creation in Teleria and join themed activities with the new Argonites faction.

Unlock Pelops the Victor, a new Legendary Champion, via a limited-time fusion event from March 5-21.

Claim free anniversary gifts in-game and experience new challenges, competitions, and resources.

Plarium has launched a new update for Raid: Shadow Legends this week, as the game is celebrating its Seventh Anniversary. This year will be celebrating the Festival of Creation, which wil take place in the homeland of the game';s new faction called the Argonites. The event is also hosted by a new Legendary Champion, Pelops the Victor, that you can obtain through certain achievements during the anniversary event. We have mroe details here as the content is now live.

Seventh Anniversary

Herald the full release of Raid's newest Faction – the Argonites – and celebrate 7 years of adventure in Teleria with a host of anniversary-themed activities! Coinciding with the annual Festival of Creation, the Argonites are hosting the Gymnastikon, a series of athletic and artistic games where, for the first time, mortals from all over the world can compete for accolades and fame.Fuse the Legendary Champion, Pelops the Victor, via his Fusion Event from March 5th to March 21st, and claim a free gift from the in-game Shop to celebrate Raid's 7th anniversary anytime between March 4th and March 31st. Don't miss out on all the exclusive anniversary events happening both in and out of the game – join the fight for Teleria and claim glory!

"We're incredibly grateful for our passionate community who have loved and supported Raid over the last seven years, and of the development team whose collective passion drives the game forward," said Nanny Balas, Managing Director at Plarium. "This event is uniquely crafted with new experiences, resources, and a brand new faction to make Raid even more exciting for our fans."

Raid: Shadow Legends

Teleria trembles. The shadow cast by the Dark Lord Siroth grows longer with each day. Only one hope stands in defiance: you. Answer the summons of the Arbiter to liberate the realm. Assemble an alliance of Champions and lead them through a brutal world with challenging Dungeons, terrifying Clan Boss fights, and more. Discover a sprawling, fully-voiced Campaign through 12 striking locations. Experience tactical PvE gameplay where every choice matters, forming one of the most cohesive and enjoyable gaming experiences in the battle collection RPG genre.

