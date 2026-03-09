Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, star trek: deep space nine, star trek: Lower Decks

Beadle & Grimm's Announces Two New Star Trek Tabletop Titles

Beadle & Grimm's confirmed they will produce two new Star Trek tabletop titles, focused on both Lower Decks and Deep Space Nine

Article Summary Beadle & Grimm's unveils two new Star Trek tabletop games featuring Deep Space Nine and Lower Decks.

Deep Space Nine: Holosuite Homicide is a murder-mystery adventure with immersive Starfleet props.

Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol delivers a comedic escape room experience aboard the USS Cerritos.

Both games are launching via crowdfunding in April, with no Star Trek lore knowledge required to play.

Beadle & Grimm's announced they have a new pair of games in the works that are both tied to the Star Trek franchise. Working with CBS Studios, they have created a murder-mystery game based on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and an escape-room challenge based on Star Trek: Lower Decks. The two titles were only announced today; there's no launch date because they're going to be doing a crowdfunding campaign in April to get them underway. We have more details below and the introduction video above.

Beadle & Grimm's | Star Trek

Set in the beloved worlds of these two Star Trek series, each game lets you solve mysteries and puzzles steeped in Star Trek lore. Non-Star Trek fans can play these fun and challenging games–no knowledge of the lore is required to solve. But die-hard fans of the series will love the attention to the mythos, familiar characters, and detailed references to the series.

Deep Space Nine: Holosuite Homicide

STARDATE 49519 // You are a junior investigator with Starfleet Command, called in by Quark, the owner of Quark's Bar, Grill, Games, and Holosuite Arcades on the Promenade of Deep Space Nine. The assignment: Prove Quark's holosuite didn't malfunction and clear his good name. If you prove foul play was involved, what consequences will that have for Constable Odo, Captain Benjamin Sisko, and the entire Deep Space Nine community? Holosuite Homicide includes:

Starfleet Command Investigations badge – 2.5" diameter metal pin with dual rubber clutch

Poster Map with Deep Space Nine on one side and the station's Promenade on the other

High-quality, immersive handouts and webpages filled with case notes and clues used to solve the objective in each of three game phases

Starfleet Command Investigations notepad – Ideal for taking notes during the game and long after

Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol

Climb aboard the USS Cerritos for a wild and hilarious escape room experience. Lower Decks: Chaos Protocol is a tabletop escape room game for any number of players. You play the Lower Decks team as they discover a powerful, dormant Federation security system – and then unleash it upon themselves. Defeat a series of clever and increasingly insane puzzles to free Boimler, Rutherford, Mariner, and Tendi from a trap of their own making. Chaos Protocol includes:

Cerritos Crew badge

Full color poster map of the Cerritos

Ten stages of progressively difficult escape room puzzles

Narrative elements that make you part of a new Lower Decks story, featuring all of your favorite characters from the show

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!