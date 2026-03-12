Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GPTRACK50 Inc., Stupid Never Dies

Stupid Never Dies Releases Its First Official Trailer

Get a better look at the upcoming 3D horror action adventure game Stupid Never Dies with the title's first official trailer

Article Summary Stupid Never Dies reveals its first official trailer, teasing a 2026 release date for the 3D horror action RPG.

Play as Davy, a zombie in a monster-ruled world, on a quest to revive his human love interest, Julia.

Steal enemies’ powers with the unique Style Eat system, unlocking 11 monster combat styles for Davy.

Customize Davy with Body Hack upgrades and unleash powerful Davy Burst abilities to overcome monsters.

Indie game developer and publisher GPTRACK50 Inc. dropped the first trailer for their upcoming 3D horror action RPG, Stupid Never Dies. The game has been teased a little bit here and there for the past few months, but this is the first official reveal of the gameplay and story, as you get a good two-minute introduction to the world and its characters. In case you didn't see it yet, the game revolves around a zombie in a world of monsters trying to bring a woman he's fallen in love with back from the dead. Enjoy the trailer as the game is currently being planned for a 2026 launch.

In the aftermath of the Great War, humanity teeters on the brink of extinction and monsters rule the land. At the bottom rung of this society is Davy, a lowly zombie scraping by in a deserted shopping mall. One day, he discovers the human girl Julia frozen to death in a freezer…and falls in love at first sight. Motivated by his newfound crush, Davy finds his purpose in undeath: "Somehow I'm gonna bring her back to life, and then…I'm gonna ask her out!"

In a freak snack-cident, Davy then steals a meal that grants him strange and powerful new abilities. Spurred into action by the eccentric Dr. Frank, who dreams of restoring humanity, and supported by a cast of shady yet endearing allies, Davy sets out for the monster-filled dungeon with his new powers. Can this lovelorn underdog reclaim the world for humanity, revive Julia, and maybe even get his first girlfriend?!

Bite into enemies and steal their powers with Style Eat: Zombies don't just fight—they feast! Consume enemies' cores to steal their abilities and change Davy's appearance. In addition to Zombie Style, there are 10 more monster combat styles to unlock. Master using all 11 to deal with any and all foes!

