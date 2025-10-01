Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft: Midnight

World of Warcraft: Midnight Collector's Edition Revealed

World of Warcraft: Midnight will be getting its own Collector's Edition, filled with trinkets and bonuses for the diehard fans

Includes Epic Edition game key, art book, collector’s pin, Dark Heart replica, and in-game rewards.

Early access, 30 days of game time, unique pets, mounts, housing items, and transmog sets included.

Return to Quel’Thalas to face Xal’atath and the Void in the next epic chapter of the Worldsoul Saga.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed one of the key items they were eventually going to release for the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion, as we finally got a look at the Collector's Edition. Every single expansion that's been released over the years has some kind of super special edition going for it that the diehards need, and this one is no exception as they are going all-out to make sure this one feels like a must-own. As you can see from the image below, you're getting all of this in a special box, complete with an art book, collector's pin, access to in-game content, a replica of the Dark Heart, and more. The edition is up for pre-order starting today for $140.

Collector's Edition

Take up arms in World of Warcraft: Midnight as the Void threatens to cover Azeroth in darkness. Dive into the second chapter of the Worldsoul Saga, explore new zones, dungeons, Delves, and raids—and, for the first time, create a home of your own in Azeroth. This Collector's Edition is a must-have for fans looking to celebrate the next epic chapter of WoW with exclusive physical and digital bonuses.

World of Warcraft: Midnight Epic Edition Game Key

Exclusive Physical Items: Midnight Hardcover Art Book Midnight Collector's Pin Replica of the Dark Heart

Game Access: 3 Days of Midnight Early Access 30 Days of World of Warcraft Game Time

Epic Edition In-Game Content: Housing items Hopeflutter and Doomfeathers pets Lightstrider Raiment and Voidstrider Raiment armor transmog sets Voidlight Surger mount Lightwing Dragonhawk and Voidwing Dragonhawk mounts



World of Warcraft: Midnight

It was a last-ditch effort for the heroes of Azeroth to ally with Xal'atath to stop the world-ending threat posed by the powerful voidlord, Dimensius, the All-Devouring, during the events of World of Warcraft: The War Within. But the schemes of the void's harbinger left the desperate heroes vulnerable and now Xal'atath and her forces are ready to take on the Light's mightiest champions and snuff out their most powerful beacon on Azeroth, the Sunwell. World of Warcraft: Midnight is the next installment of the Worldsoul Saga where players must return to Quel'Thalas, home of the Blood Elves, to mount a valiant defense.

The lush forests of Eversong and the deep jungles of Zul'Aman, which have been fully rebuilt and reimagined, will serve as the starting backdrop of this epic new chapter. Along the way, players will work to earn the trust of the enigmatic and reclusive Haranir, an ancient people that pre-date many of Azeroth's oldest races. With allies in tow, both old and new, heroes will need to venture into the chaos of the Voidstorm, where Xal'atath has established a foothold and plots her campaign bent on dominating the worldsoul of Azeroth.

