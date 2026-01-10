Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, LiberNovo

LiberNovo Reveals New Upgraded Omni Gaming Chair at CES 2026

LiberNovo brought a couple of new items to CES 2026 this year, with the main focus being on their upgraded Omni gaming chair

Article Summary LiberNovo unveils upgraded Omni gaming chair at CES 2026 with new Moss Green color and premium blended fabric

Enhanced ergonomic design features dynamic support, bionic FlexFit backrest, and four adjustable seating modes

OmniStretch massage delivers on-demand relief; StepSync footrest boosts circulation for fatigue-free productivity

Cooling Cushion accessory uses high-thermal materials to offer all-day comfort during intense gaming or work

LiberNovo shows up to CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week with a couple of new items to show off, but the main focus of their booth was on the new Omni gaming chair. This is essentially an upgraded version of their previous model, developed following a successful Kickstarter campaign. It is now presented in a new Moss Green color, offering improved comfort and cooling options for those who spend long periods at their desk. We have more details from the company about the new design here.

LiberNovo Omni

The new upgraded LiberNovo Omni and new color design, adds premium blended fabric that combines linen, short-pile velvet, and wool to create a soft, refined, and skin-friendly touch. Its suede-like surface offers wool-like warmth, while specialized dyeing techniques bring out colors that feel pure, soft, and elegantly understated. Complementing this upgrade is the new Moss Green finish—an earthy, modern shade inspired by forest moss, blending deep green with a warm yellow undertone. Natural and soothing, this tone harmonizes beautifully with the fabric's texture and seamlessly integrates into contemporary home aesthetics.

In addition, to the new material and color, are a range of accessories. Firstly, engineered to keep users comfortable even in the hottest conditions, the LiberNovo Cooling Cushion uses high-thermal-conductive materials that continuously absorb body heat and provide a natural, physical cooling effect – helping to alleviate the stiffness that often comes with prolonged sitting. Whether powering through work, immersed in a gaming marathon, or simply trying to stay cool on a hot day, the Cooling Cushion delivers portable, refreshing relief.

The LiberNovo Omni is all about sitting better and feeling better while you sit. While its dynamic support and bionic flexfit backrest maintain your spinal posture, the StepSync footrest eases tired legs and ankles. This height-specific calf-support accessory is engineered to pair seamlessly with the Omni chair, delivering zero-gravity alignment, enhanced circulation, and fatigue-free productivity. StepSync redefines under-desk comfort for professionals, gamers, and creators demanding peak ergonomic performance.

Dynamic Support That Moves with You: Omni's intelligent SyncroLink Mechanism System adapts in real time, providing motorized assistance to maintain proper posture and seamless support as you shift throughout the day.

That Moves with You: Omni's intelligent SyncroLink Mechanism System adapts in real time, providing motorized assistance to maintain proper posture and seamless support as you shift throughout the day. Bionic FlexFit Backrest: Engineered with 16 precision joints and 8 adaptive panels, the Bionic FlexFit Backrest follows the natural curve of your spine. The result: continuous comfort, reduced strain, and full support no matter how you move.

Engineered with 16 precision joints and 8 adaptive panels, the Bionic FlexFit Backrest follows the natural curve of your spine. The result: continuous comfort, reduced strain, and full support no matter how you move. OmniStretch Massage: Integrated OmniStretch technology provides on-demand massage to release tension, restore focus, and keep long hours feeling effortless.

Integrated OmniStretch technology provides on-demand massage to release tension, restore focus, and keep long hours feeling effortless. Four Modes for Every Moment: Omni is designed to match your rhythm, shifting easily between upright productivity and full-body relaxation: Deep Focus (105°): Stay sharp, supported, and video-call ready. Solo-Work (120°): Balanced posture for extended concentration. Soft Recline (135°): Relax and recharge, perfect for downtime or casual gaming. Spine Flow (160°): Fully recline to stretch, reset, or recover at the end of the day.

for Every Moment: Omni is designed to match your rhythm, shifting easily between upright productivity and full-body relaxation:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!