Rocket League Reveals New Details For Season 22

Psyonix and Epic Games have revealed new details this week for Rocket League's next major update, as Season 22 will kick off next week. The focus of this one, when it comes to brand sponsorship, is the Jordan brand. As you can see from the image here, they have slapped the Air Jordan logo on the cars with some special designs and cosmetics. The game will also see a number of additions from the Pass and improvements such as Matchmaking Rating visibility, boost pad recharge progress, and flip reset status indicator. We have more details from the devs below and the trailer here, as the content will launch on March 11, 2026.

Rocket League – Season 22

Season 22 helps you perform at your highest level with new training options and UI elements to help you play more strategically. Your matchmaking rating, visible recharge progress for boost pads, and flip reset status are coming. As you hone your skills, there'll be weekly cash prize tournaments for more chances to earn when you play. There's also a new Player Title log-in reward, and more items you can exchange for Tournament Credits from your wins.

The competition keeps going with Rocket League's first Bracket Rivalry, and you can help your favorite content creator duos advance in the face-off. Claim your favorite team's Player Title for free in the Item Shop from March 20 to March 26, and every goal you score while wearing that Title will help them move forward. The final two teams go head-to-head at the Paris Major on May 24. Look your best under the lights with three new Car Bodies in Rocket Pass Premium: BMW M2 Racing, Zefira, and Maven, all with a Dominus hitbox. Or bring out your competitive side with accessories like the Foosball Goal Explosion, Yard Marker Antenna, and Checkers Topper. Cross-game items in the Rocket Pass will be granted to Fortnite Crew subscribers on March 19.

