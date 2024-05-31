Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged:

Command & Conquer: Legions Has Opened Pre-Registration

Level Infinite and Electronic Arts have officially opened up pre-registration for their next major mobile title, Command & Conquer: Legions.

Level Infinite and Electronic Arts have officially opened up pre-registrations for Command & Conquer: Legions, as they prepare to release the game on mobile. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an entirely new take on the series as they have incorporated some of the older mechanics from the genre with new mobile ones and a bit of a facelift. The game will also release some new content later this year when they begin to debut seasonal content featuring content from Red Alert, bringing characters, units, and stories from that branch of the series into this new mobile game.

Command & Conquer: Legions

Command & Conquer: Legions debut season featuring Red Alert is set in an alternate timeline where the Soviet and Allied forces remain deadlocked. Yuri's unexpected return has disrupted the balance of power, igniting an all-out war between the world's major factions. Players will lead their chosen faction, recruit legendary Red Alert heroes, build unstoppable armies, and engage in a strategic campaign to thwart Yuri's nefarious plans. Players can look forward to more stories from the iconic C&C universe in future seasons.

Iconic Command & Conquer and Red Alert Experience: Relive C&C and Red Alert storylines, units, heroes, and weaponry.

Relive C&C and Red Alert storylines, units, heroes, and weaponry. Epic Real-Time PvP Combat: Experience the thrill of real-time PvP battles as you command a legion of legendary units like the Kirov Airship and Apocalypse Tank across a vast world map.

Experience the thrill of real-time PvP battles as you command a legion of legendary units like the Kirov Airship and Apocalypse Tank across a vast world map. Strategic Depth: Forge your path to victory by mastering your faction's unique strengths, unlocking powerful superweapons and making critical decisions that can bring victory to your alliance.

Forge your path to victory by mastering your faction's unique strengths, unlocking powerful superweapons and making critical decisions that can bring victory to your alliance. Social Exploration: Join global alliances, collaborate with fellow commanders and enjoy a streamlined mobile experience optimized for strategic gameplay.

Join global alliances, collaborate with fellow commanders and enjoy a streamlined mobile experience optimized for strategic gameplay. Diverse Gameplay Modes: Immerse yourself in various combat scenarios, from intense PVP skirmishes and cooperative alliance wars to expansive PVE campaigns and the unique Roguelike Mecha mode.

