Complete List of Titles Revealed During The Triple-i Initiative 2024

Earlier this week, the The Triple-i Initiative held a new hour-long livestream showing off new games and updates of indie titles on the way.

Earlier this week, The Triple-i Initiative held its first official livestream, showing off a number of new titles as well as updates for several indie games. A good chunk of this livestream, which you can check out above, featured new games getting a reveal for the first time, as their teams are aiming for 2025 release windows. The rest are titles we've known about, showing off new content or providing updates about what's to come. We have more info on all of the games below from many of the developers behind them in case you wan to check them out.

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damned soul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Pick-up and raid, cooperate to survive hordes of monsters, defeat massive bosses, and face the wrath of God in a fight for your eternal life. Jumpstart your rebellion – dive straight into epic co-op battles with instant matchmaking. Fight through a lean, mean distillation of the MMO raid experience. Your mortal life has been judged sinful, and your soul's fate is to be punished for all eternity – but an uprising is brewing among the damned! Press on as a renegade in the immortal rebellion against God's final judgment, and fight for your eternal life.

Broken Roads

Born of a love for traditional computer role-playing from franchises such as Pillars of Eternity, Disco Elysium, Fallout, Wasteland, Tyranny, Pathfinder, and Baldur's Gate, Broken Roads provides a rich, engaging narrative in which players make their way across a desolated future Australia. Blending together traditional and all-new role-playing elements on top of a classless system offering nearly unlimited character development options, Broken Roads presents players with an original morality system: the Moral Compass. This novel design sees dialogue options and questing decisions influence, and be influenced by, a character's philosophical leaning.

Brotato: Abyssal Terrors

Brotato: Abyssal Terrors beckons players to set sail on a treacherous voyage into the abyssal depths. The DLC features 20 new challenging waves, filled to the brim with new enemies and bosses that will test even the most seasoned players.

Cat Quest III

The paw-some upcoming action RPG by The Gentlebros, Cat Quest III revealed fresh new gameplay and a new glimpse at its purr-fect animated opening movie. Fans can look forward to more swashbuckling antics and cooperative action when Cat Quest III launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam) this summer.

Cataclismo

The Cataclismo left the world devastated. But… what if we could rebuild? In Cataclismo players design fortresses, optimize production in the citadel, train and deploy a wide range of troops, and make impactful tactical choices along the way. The game features a 30-hour single-player campaign complete with VA and cutscenes, during which players will become master builders and survivalists while joining Lady Iris, the most promising scholar in humanity's last city, in a story of hope and home.

Darkest Dungeon II

Kingdoms is a brand new stand-alone campaign game mode coming to Darkest Dungeon II as a free update in 2024. This new game mode challenges players in a desperate race against the clock to find and defeat a monstrous threat before it overwhelms and destroys the Kingdom, which is made up of a network of safe haven Inns. The player journeys across these lands to gather resources and battle evil incursions. Acquired resources are used to upgrade heroes and also the Inns themselves, which can be improved via extensive upgrade trees. Players will embark on unique questlines and fight back against three new monster factions: The Coven, Beastmen, and Crimson Courtiers. Kingdoms can be played independently of the game's original "Confessions" mode.

Death Must Die

Death Must Die gets its first big content update with the Act II Patch. Explore the Endless Desert and its many perils as you delve deeper into Death's domain! The patchintroduces talent trees, a new hero, a new god as well as plenty of abilities, items and monsters.

Dinolords

Dinolords is a real-time strategy game featuring medieval city building, action-packed battles and dinosaurs. As you take command, you'll gather resources, hunt and tame the land. You'll use your resources to build a thriving settlement, attracting villagers and automating resource gathering and production. You'll construct and upgrade specialist buildings that'll keep your growing population happy and ready to be trained and enlisted in your army.

Dyson Sphere Program

Dyson Sphere Program is a sci-fi sandbox construction game with space, adventure, exploration and factory automation elements. In the future, humanity creates a supercomputer known as the "CentreBrain" with the hope of utilizing its powerful computing capabilities to further expand the application of virtual worlds. You are a space engineer in charge of a project launched by the space alliance COSMO, tasked with a massive undertaking: constructing Dyson Spheres (a megastructure that would orbit around a star, harnessing all its power and energy) to produce the energy that CentreBrain needs

Endzone 2

Assemble Entertainment and Gentlymad Studios have revealed the first gameplay trailer for post-apocalyptic city builder Endzone 2, ahead of its Early Access launch on Steam in Summer 2024. As shown during The Triple-i Initiative event, the brand-new Endzone 2 trailer offers a look at the dilapidated world, including footage of the game's intricate building mechanics, which allow players to construct settlements to survive harsh conditions.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the upcoming Action-RPG souls-lite by indie developer A44 Games today revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the game's music and soundtrack in a brand-new 'Composing Vengeance' featurette. Featuring an interview with Eric Hillman, the game's composer who also worked on A44 Game's previous title Ashen, the new featurette provides insight into how the game's soundscape encapsulates a world of fantasy and wonder.

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder

A seemingly routine job catapults Aletheia into a whirlwind journey to uncover long-buried secrets lying at the heart of Canaan and fight for mankind's survival as the Steam City teeters on the brink of war. Take up arms as Canaan's top Soldner, wielding long-lost tech to engage monsters and machines in deadly combat. Enter a world of rust and ruin to challenge powerful rivals, smash through hordes of Clockwork automata, and work with allies new and old to uncover powerful lore. Upgrade your abilities, take on side jobs to earn extra scrap, and delve into a history lost to time on a journey to hunt ancient enigmas threatening the very foundation of Canaan.

Hyper Light Breaker

Enter the Overgrowth, a forgotten land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore open worlds, fight brutal monsters, unlock gear, create new builds, take on the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the ominous Abyss King in this adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter.

Kill Knight

Once a loyal knight, betrayed, and banished to the Abyss. A desecrated corpse inside reanimated armor. You rise to an eternal death. Branded KILL KNIGHT, you have one purpose – KILL THE LAST ANGEL. Players must learn to exploit enemy weaknesses, enact brutal executions, and weave through the Knight's Arsenal to tactically manage resources – as they dance with death in the Abyss and take the fight to global leaderboards against friends and foes alike.

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Laysara: Summit Kingdom is a challenging city builder focusing on resource management, the economy and surviving despite the inhospitable environment. Build and expand your settlements in the high mountains in either a campaign or sandbox playthrough. Carefully plan your production chains, trade networks and avalanche survival strategies to satisfy the needs of your citizens (and yaks) and make the Kingdom of Laysara thrive!

Let's School

PM Studios and Pathea Games are delighted to announce that the beloved school management simulation game, Let's School, will launch for Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch this Summer. The announcement of the forthcoming console versions was made as part of the Triple-i Initiative showcase which premiered an all new trailer for the game, showcasing console gameplay for the first time.

Mouse

Join our private detective in Mouse, a gritty, jazz-fueled shooter. With guns blazing and a retro rubber hose animation style, battle your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Inspired by classic FPS and noir films, Mouse is the explosive shooter you've been waiting for.

My Time at Sandrock

Travel to the desert community of Sandrock and take on the role of a fledgling Builder. Use your trusty toolset to gather resources, construct machines, and turn your run-down workshop into a well-oiled production facility to save the town from the jaws of economic ruin!

Never Alone 2

Survive and thrive in a world of fierce, frozen beauty in Never Alone 2, the 3D open-map sequel to the award-winning adventure drawn from Iñupiaq legend. Journey through the Alaskan wilderness as Nuna and her spirit companion Fox as you seek out the means to support your village and uncover a mystery that threatens your entire community.

Norland

Norland is a medieval kingdom sim that generates stories. Manage your noble family as you face class conflict, crime, revolts, religious struggle, economic issues, personal relations, treachery, secret murders, and spectacular battles.

Old World

Old World is a revolutionary new historical strategy game where you lead your dynasty over generations of rule against rival kings and queens. Wage massive wars, manage your court, and build a dynasty — or watch your empire crumble to dust. What legacy will you leave behind?

Palworld

Step into a beautiful open world full of fantastic creatures known as "Pals." These mighty critters possess the power of the elements themselves. Craft a cozy homestead, build a mighty base and a Pal-powered factory, or dive into dungeons with the assistance of Pals' weapon-wielding special abilities. Embark on legendary monster hunts solo or invite friends for a multiplayer adventure. Got an army of Pals that can't be beat? Put skill and strategy to the test against trainers around the world in online battles.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch's third chapter, Fall of Avalon, arrives on April 22, 2024 and will allow players to explore the bastion of Avalon, fallen under the yoke of the Nightmare creatures. An event dedicated to the world of triple-i games, The Triple-I Initiative invited Ravenswatch, the Early Access roguelike already played by over 450,000 players, to present its next major update, Fall of Avalon. The game will continue to bring even more content to players until its final release in 2024 on PC and consoles. More information on Fall of Avalon's content will be released when it rolls out on April 22, 2024.

Risk of Rain 2

Gearbox Publishing announced a collaboration coming to the hit action roguelike Risk of Rain 2 with Motion Twin's Dead Cells. Coming soon for players on all platforms, The Prisoner joins the rank of the Survivors as a free Alt Skin for the Mercenary. Additionally, players will soon gain access to a vibrant new map, as well as two Artifacts as part of the free Devotion Update.

RKGK

Turn heads. Drop jaws. Be bright. In this single-player 3D platformer, you're the only one who can take down Mr. Buff and his lackies to restore color and life to the citizens of Cap City. Accompany Valah and the RKGK crew on their journey to take down the oppressive B Corp.

Shadows of Doubt

Embark on a manhunt to track down a sniper in this thrilling new case type, and discover new points of interest to explore, new perks to unlock, and a range of quality-of-life improvements. Explore two new buildings and climb the social rankings to investigate the Echelons; new gated communities situated high among the upper floors of the city's skyscrapers, and only accessible to VIPs. Haven't yet reached the required social status? We're sure you can discover alternative methods to reach the Echelons, detective…

Slay the Spire 2

Civilization has waited 1,000 years for the Spire to reopen its doors… Return to the Spire and face friends and foes in this sequel to the quintessential roguelike deckbuilder. How high will you ascend… and what truths lie at the top? New slayers join the fray with their own sets of cards, mechanics, and personalities. Try out more archetypes and master them at your own pace. The Spire forever awaits those who dare challenge it… The Spire isn't what it used to be. New enemies, events, and treasures await as the rooms and items you discover change each time you play… Try risky builds or play it safe as you explore countless different strategies, find yourself in peculiar scenarios, and confront the Bosses of each Act.

Streets of Rogue 2

Strap in for a wild ride in a world brimming with endless possibilities. Choose from a large roster of characters like blood-sucking vampires, ninjas, and investment bankers to overthrow a corrupt president in whichever way feels right, whether by summoning flesh-eating zombies or hiring filthy crooks to do the dirty work. Build a farm to relax in the countryside or simply let loose and raise hell in a massive procedurally generated – and destructible – world where players can pet (and most importantly) ride their dog companions!

Tchia

The Game Award-winning, tropical open-world adventure, Tchia, comes to Nintendo Switch, with the new trailer revealing the release date – June 27th. Pre-orders are available now on the Nintendo eShop.

The Last Spell: Dwarves of Runenberg

Dwarves of Runenberg adds a new map in the town of Runenberg, where destructible, explosive crystals and mob-spawning statues will challenge even The Last Spell's most renowned tacticians. The DLC will also add a Dwarven playable character class while introducing a perks-granting system tied to the race of each warrior and three types of weapons paired with their own distinctive skills. Dwarves of Runenberg's additions collectively offer refreshing alternative strategic approaches to The Last Spell's intensely rewarding battles against droves of monsters. Separately, The Last Spell will also see the release of a free content update offering a new weapon pool dilution system, over 20 new perks and trinkets, as well as bug fixing, for all main PC game owners, regardless of whether they pick up Dwarves of Runenberg.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

The Rogue Prince of Persia is set in a fictional rendition of Ctesiphon, the capital of the Persian Empire. The city faces invasion by the Hun's army of possessed soldiers, led by the malevolent Hun chief, Nogai. Players will embody the Prince, who was gifted with a mystical bola that resurrects him each time he dies. This magical artifact has let him take huge risks to perfect the skills of acrobatics & combat in his youth, molding him into a formidable warrior. In attempt after attempt, players must help the Prince explore different biomes, master new weapons, equip new trinkets, upgrade his gears at the Oasis and rally his allies to save the city from destruction.

UnderMine 2

Building on the best aspects of UnderMine, an acclaimed action-adventure roguelike, UnderMine 2 takes dungeon crawling to a whole new level! Discover, combine, craft, and transmute powerful relics and take your lowly peasant from zero to hero. Trivial human politics distract as cosmic machinations unfold — there is more than one war in Delvemore. While King Faraam IV attempts to regain control of his kingdom, the unseen war between two daemonic siblings ripples the fabric of reality.

V Rising — Legacy of Castlevania

This crossover collaboration is set to release on May 8 alongside V Rising's much-anticipated full release on Steam; with the PS5 version launching later this year. The trailer was also part of the Triple-i Initiative showcase, a digital event founded by Dead Cells developer, Evil Empire.

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is coming to PS4 and PS5 this summer! On top of that, Vampire Survivors is joining forces with Konami's iconic Contra series in a new DLC that's a blast from the past – emphasis on the blast. It's called Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns and will be available on all current platforms (Xbox One, Xbox S/X, Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android) from 9th May with PS to follow later. The President's cousin's sister's dog has been kidnapped by Red Falcon. Are you bad enough to come to the rescue?

What The Car?

What The Car? is here to re-invent the classic racing genre by finally adding cooking mini-games, adventuring, fishing and other much-needed improvements. You're a car, but instead of wheels you have legs! Race through hundreds of unique levels by jumping, flying with jetpacks, climbing buildings, delivering packages, and pretty much everything you would NOT expect a car to do.

Wizard of Legend 2

Prepare to face an all-new series of unpredictably perilous trials in Wizard of Legend 2—the action-packed follow-up to the acclaimed dungeon-delving original, featuring vibrant new 3D visuals and fast-paced up to 4-player online co-op. Wield familiar and new Arcana, experiment with devious new spell combinations, and seek immortality as you return again and again (and again) to master ever-changing rogue-lite challenges of the Chalice.

