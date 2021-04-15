Core Has Now Been Made Free Exclusively On Epic Games Store

Fans who have been enjoying Core and playing with its game-making mechanics will be able to play it free now on the Epic Games Store. Manticore Games have partnered with the PC platform to give their audience a new experience to make their own games using the software available within. The system, which has been in Alpha for the past year, has over 20k free playable games in every genre imaginable, with a rate of 200 new or updated games added daily by dedicated programmers who are essentially making their own titles as they see fit on this unique creation platform. To celebrate the launch, Manticore is offering exclusive heroes and mounts for a limited time when players create an account, or log in to an existing account and link it to the Epic Game Store.

We have more info about the addition to the EGS here along with details about how you can see it put to use.

"Core's games showcase what's possible when the power of creation is made accessible to anyone," said Jordan Maynard, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder at Manticore Games. "We built Core to open gaming to a new wave of creators from all backgrounds. That new generation is already publishing amazing experiences that rival those of big studios or that big studios wouldn't even think of making." Players and creators can learn more about Core and its Multiverse of games to play and worlds to explore today during the Core Games Showcase, a special launch event hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley, featuring several of Core's top games and creators, as well as special guest appearances by benjyfishy, H2O Delirious, FemSteph and more. Fans can watch the show live on Twitch (The Game Awards) starting at 10am PT or see it on-demand on YouTube (Core Games).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Core Games – Official Early Access Cinematic Trailer (https://youtu.be/mavcVGT49TU)