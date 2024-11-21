Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blind Squirrel Games, Cosmorons

Cosmorons Announced For Release Sometime In 2025

Blind Squirrel Games has revealed their latest game, Cosmorons, as we'll see teh game released for PC and consoles in 2025

Article Summary Blind Squirrel Games unveils Cosmorons, a quirky survival shooter set for 2025 release on PC and consoles.

Play as Drudges, quirky robots conquering the cosmos alone or in online multiplayer co-op.

Navigate diverse 360-degree planets with gravity-defying grapples in unique environments.

Unlock and customize weapons with stackable mods for dynamic gameplay and wacky hijinks.

Indie game developer and publisher Blind Squirrel Games have announced their latest game in the works as we got our first look at Cosmorons. This is a brand-new IP centered around being a quirky pick-up-and-play arcade-style survival shooter. You play as one of the sentient robots called Drudges, who have set off to conquer the cosmos in your own wacky way, as you can take the game on alone or through multiplayer co-op. We have more details below and the announcement trailer above, as we won't see the game released until next year.

Cosmorons

Greetings, cosmic conquerors! We present to you Cosmorons, an old-school futuristic shooter about comedic robot drudges conquering the cosmos with outlandish weapons & hijinks galore. To achieve ultimate glory, grapple, shoot, and drill your way to galactic domination. New areas bring big rewards but drastically increase in difficulty. Take on the universe as a conquest of one, or play co-op with your fellow Drudges! Cosmorons offers both single-player and co-op gameplay. As a single player, combat alien factions, complete thrilling challenges, and collect planetary cores on your own. In co-op play, it's you and a team of fellow Drudges versus the universe! Online co-op means you and your friends can play from the comforts of your own home.

Navigate and fight in and around 360-degree planets, each with its own diverse gravitational system. Use your gravity-defying grapple to slingshot between asteroids and traverse unique planet surfaces shaped like no planets you've seen before! Swing among the mountainous regions of a ring planet, roam the underside of a giant disk or explore the rotations of a donut-shaped world in the zany universe of Cosmorons. No two planets are alike, and in Cosmorons, it's no different! Fully procedural Cosmoses keep gameplay fresh by combining randomized environments and curated levels so the universe seems as infinite as our own. Explore and conquer the limitless cosmos with its diverse alien flora and fauna, creating endless opportunities for new and exhilarating gameplay. Exciting new playstyles emerge with stackable weapon systems. Pick a main weapon and earn upgrades that morph it into a unique, ever-evolving instrument of destruction! As you earn mods, your weapon will gain new abilities that help customize your gameplay, enhance your skillset, and add to the overall wacky hijinks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!