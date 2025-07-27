Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Outbound, Square Glade Games

Cozy Camper Van Adventure Game Outbound Arrives in Early 2026

Shrug off the cramped life and live off the land in your camper van, as Outbound will be coming to PC and PS5 in early 2026

Indie game developer and publisher Square Glade Games revealed that their latest game, Outbound, will be released in early 2026 for PC and PS5. The game has been teased a few times this year, as you decide to shake off the dreary apartment and workaday life to head out into the wilderness and live off the land. Doing so in a camper van that you'll customize to meet your needs and be a livable home. The game hasn't been given a proper release date just yet, but we got a new trailer recently for you to enjoy.

Outbound

Outbound is an open-world exploration game set in a utopian near future. Start with an empty camper van and turn it into the home of your dreams – alone or together with your friends. Build and explore at your own pace. Scavenge materials, craft, and build in and on top of your vehicle with modular parts. Advance in technology and efficiently use energy to power your home. Adjust your playstyle to adapt to new landscapes and changing environmental conditions. Craft workstations and power supplies, source energy from the sun, wind, or water, upgrade and customize your vehicle, grow crops, and explore a colorful world with up to four players.

