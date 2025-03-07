Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lente, Spilled!

Cozy Environmental Water Cleaning Game Spilled Gets March Release

Clean up the waters with your little boat in the coze enviromental game Spilled, which has been confirmed for release later this month

Article Summary Spilled launches later this month for PC via Steam, inviting players to clean up oceans in style.

In Spilled, upgrade your boat and tackle new challenges across eight engaging areas.

Rescue animals, recycle waste, and unlock secrets in this short yet cozy environmental game.

Explore diverse biomes and help the ecosystem while earning coins and enhancing your vessel.

Indie game developer and publisher Lente confirmed the release date for their cozy environmental cleanup game Spilled, as the game will arrive later this month. The team confirmed the game will be released on March 26, 2025, for PC via Stea. If you haven't checked this one out yet, you run a small boat tasked with cleaning up trash and waste from the local waters so everyone gets cleaner water to do what they need while also being rewarded for doing so. We have more info about the game below and the latest trailer for you above as we wait for the next couple of weeks for it to be released.

Spilled

Clean up ocean waste in this relaxing, satisfying, cozy game! Recycle, earn coins, upgrade your boat, repeat! Explore and clean up new areas with more waste and new challenges! Short But Satisfying: Move through 8 areas, each bigger in size and with more waste. No rush; take as long as you want. Spilled! is a short yet cozy game that you can finish in 1 hour, but you can use the level select to go back to any area if you just want to relax!

Move through 8 areas, each bigger in size and with more waste. No rush; take as long as you want. Spilled! is a short yet cozy game that you can finish in 1 hour, but you can use the level select to go back to any area if you just want to relax! Recycle & Earn Coins: Clean up a whole area to move on to the next! The water gets clearer the more you recycle, revealing underwater life that is different for each area!

Clean up a whole area to move on to the next! The water gets clearer the more you recycle, revealing underwater life that is different for each area! Upgrade Your Boat: Prepare for the next area: tackle bigger oil spills with a bigger collector, hold more oil with an upgraded tank and cover larger distances with upgraded speed!

Prepare for the next area: tackle bigger oil spills with a bigger collector, hold more oil with an upgraded tank and cover larger distances with upgraded speed! Find & Rescue Animals: Each area has two different animals to find and rescue, for a total of 16! See which ones you've already saved in the options menu. Or which ones you've missed!

Each area has two different animals to find and rescue, for a total of 16! See which ones you've already saved in the options menu. Or which ones you've missed! Face New Challenges: Each area has a new challenge to overcome! Push plastic to the recycling center, wash oil from the cliffside, help retrieve lost items for other boats, put out wildfires, or go magnet fishing!

Each area has a new challenge to overcome! Push plastic to the recycling center, wash oil from the cliffside, help retrieve lost items for other boats, put out wildfires, or go magnet fishing! Explore New Biomes: While cleaning up the environment, you move through 4 biomes: grass, rock, sand, and snow!

