Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spilt Milk Studios, Trash Goblin

Cozy Shopkeeping Game Trash Goblin Launches in Early Access

Find and sell antiques to your customers while also making your own unique goods in Trash Goblin, out now on Steam in Early Access

Article Summary Explore Trash Goblin, a cozy shopkeeping game about collecting and restoring trinkets.

Uncover hidden treasures, customize unique items, and fulfill whimsical customer requests.

Expand and upgrade your shop with tools and customization options to grow your business.

Enjoy endless gameplay with numerous trinkets, tools, characters, and quests to explore.

Indie game developer and publisher Spilt Milk Studios have officially released their latest game, Trash Goblin, into Early Access on Steam. The game has you playing as an actual goblin running a small shop in a market where you work with antiques to uncover possible treasures and restore them. Or create new works that people may not know they want. Enjoy the trailer above and the info below as you can play the game now, but no word yet on the full version's release window.

Trash Goblin

Trash Goblin is a wholesome and cozy shopkeeping game where you play as a goblin who uncovers and restores trinkets! Find peculiar knickknacks by chipping away at the dirt and cruft they're embedded inside. Scrub them up nicely and clean them with your sponge to get them ready for sale. After all, one goblin's trash is another goblin's treasure! Trash Goblin lets you customize your myriad of already-peculiar goods by combining these trinkets together in almost endless ways, upcycling them into even more strange and wonderful new items to meet the eccentric requests of your colorful customers. Get to know your regulars so you can make custom pieces tailored around their desires – which will fetch you even more money! Grow your business! Spend your savings to upgrade your shop, buy new and better tools that offer additional ways to restore your trinkets – making them even more valuable – expand your space, and customize it to your tastes.

Fifty trinkets, accessories & variations to find, clean, repair, and upcycle, with well over 180 unique (and sometimes questionable) combinations to muck around with.

3+ tools & upgrades to use across three trinket-care minigames.

10+ NPC characters to get to know and sell to.

Tons of expansion and customization options to make your shop your own.

3-5 hours of hand-crafted quests and content.

Endless customers and endless gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!