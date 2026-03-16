Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cleaning Up!, Unbound Creations

Cozy Trash Removal Game Cleaning Up! Confirms April Launch Date

Use your powerful vaccum to clean up piles of trash in Cleaning Up!, which will be released for PC via Steam in mid-April

Article Summary Cleaning Up! launches mid-April on Steam, letting players tackle trash with powerful cleaning tools.

Take on jobs like decluttering messy homes, dusting haunted mansions, and solving ancient temple puzzles.

Earn cash and prestige to upgrade your gear and unlock new outfits as you progress through the game.

Enjoy a relaxing, low-pressure cozy game experience with plenty of replayability and satisfying results.

Indie game developer and publisher Unbound Creations has confirmed the launch date for their latest title, Cleaning Up! In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a cozy cleaning title in which you'll use a powerful vacuum to walk around and clean up all the trash in your way. You'll get jobs that will ask you to come help people in the middle of being in a messy situation, literally, as you'll use several cleaning tools to remove mountains of garbage, clean furniture, mop up liquids and clean floors, soap up things that need extra care such as furniture, and other tasks. We have more info andf the trailer here as the game will launch on April 15, 2026.

Cleaning Up!

Turn huge messes into sparkling spaces! Feel the satisfaction of restoring them to order with your super-powered cleaning tools. The quick, cozy joy of tidying up! Make mountains of trash disappear in seconds, and enjoy the satisfying feeling of turning messy spaces into organized and clean environments. This is a simple cozy game to unwind with, and spark some joy.

Vacuum, brush, mop, spray – there are many ways to make a place sparkling clean. As a new Cleaning Gig Worker, you will take on a variety of requests – declutter a hoarded-up apartment, spiffy up an old haunted mansion while avoiding ghosts, or solve puzzles in an ancient temple and find (and clean) the treasure room. Who knows, some of these might even seem familiar.

As you play, you will grow your prestige and earn cash, letting you upgrade your tools and purchase new outfits. Don't fret, the game is very low-pressure, and you can always revisit levels with improved tools to get better scores. Most importantly, bring many derelict locations back to life, with your trusty broom and vacuum!

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