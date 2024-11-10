Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creeper World IXE, Knuckle Cracker

Creeper World IXE Confirmed For Release This December

The new real-time strategy game Creeper World IXE has been confirmed for release next month as it arrives on PC via Steam

Article Summary Creeper World IXE launches in December on PC via Steam, adding fresh strategies to the beloved RTS series.

Face The Creeper, an ancient liquid menace, in this thrilling battle for dominance over galaxial colonies.

Command a squad of ships to locate and destroy IXE Cores, the key to halting The Creeper's relentless spread.

Adapt strategies to outsmart The Creeper's surprising attacks and utilize the terrain for ultimate victory.

Indie game developer and publisher Knuckle Cracker has confirmed that Creeper World IXE will be released this December on PC. This is an all-new real-time strategy game within the Creeper World franchise, where you must once again fend off the forces of "The Creeper," an all-consuming enemy made of fluid that has already taken over thousands of colonies. The game doesn't have an official date, just the reveal its coming next month, along with a new trailer for you to watch.

Creeper World IXE

Command a squad of ships, coordinate your tactics, and fight back the alien menace. Unlike previous encounters, humanity now possesses a technological advantage. This is not just about survival; it is about dominance. Humans, not Creeper, will rule this Galaxy now and always! The Creeper is an ancient fluid-like enemy that relentlessly spreads across terra-formable terrain, engulfing and destroying anything that crosses its path. With sufficient firepower, you can push back the Creeper. But, in most cases, it cannot be killed entirely by simply shooting at it. It is a foe that constantly regenerates through Creeper Emitters in its never-ending goal of consuming all living matter.

The only way to stop the creeper is to find and destroy the emitters and destroy the IXE Cores on each planet. Only by finding all of the cores and activating them simultaneously will The Creeper be destroyed and the planet saved. Achieving this goal will be no easy task. Command your squad of ships carefully. Explore each planet while making sure you hold your ground. Locate, activate, and destroy the IXE Cores. As easy as this might seem at first glance, The Creeper will constantly push to thwart your efforts and attack in surprising ways to throw you off balance. Keep a cool head, be prepared, and use the environment to your advantage. That is the key to your success.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!