CRKD Reveals The NEO S Wireless Collectible Controllers

CRKD has a new set of gaming controllers on the way to the market with their new NEO S wireless, designed for multiple platforms.

Article Summary CRKD launches NEO S Wireless Collectible Controllers, with pre-orders open for $50 each.

NEO S designed for Nintendo Switch but works on PC, mobile, and Smart TVs with Bluetooth.

Features Hall Effect Thumbsticks and Sensor Triggers, and Remappable Back Buttons.

Comes with a companion app to register and customize controller settings.

CRKD has revealed a new line of wireless gaming controllers on the way, as the NEO S Wireless Collectible Controllers. This new line has been designed to be primarily compatible with the Nintendo Switch; however, it contains advanced Bluetooth technology that will allow you to use it for PC, mobile devices, and even Smart TV's with gaming services. The line will have nine designs to choose from, some basic colors, others throwbacks to Nintendo coloring, and a few Special Editions designed by game controller artist POPeART. We have more info on the line below as you can pre-order them for $50 a piece, set to be released in April.

CRKD – The NEO S

Combining the streamlined aesthetics of retro gaming controllers with the advanced feature set found in modern-day gamepads, the NEO S forges its own path, marrying form and function to create a highly collectible and deceptively powerful piece of hardware. To complement the striking design, the NEO S is packed with high-end features. Like the Nitro Deck before it, the NEO S is equipped with state-of-the-art Hall Effect Thumbsticks, providing drift-free, precision gaming, and adjustable actuation Hall Sensor Triggers, allowing gamers to tailor trigger sensitivity to individual preference. On the rear of the NEO S, a set of Remappable Back Buttons adds extra functionality and can be programmed for each game at the touch of a button. Don't like the feel of the Thumbsticks, or feel them wearing out over time? Thanks to the quick-swap system of the NEO S, gamers can quickly swap their Stick Tops for different designs and colors, adding an extra dimension of customization and durability.

Equipped with an internal gyroscope, the NEO S is fully motion control compatible when used with compatible Switch games, and powerful, fully adjustable vibration is also included, affording further immersions with compatible games. The NEO S includes a 'No Deadzone' mode which turns off the Thumbstick deadzones for more responsive gaming, and CRKD has even included Turbo Mode, which instantly transforms any button on the NEO S, adding turbo functionality when gamers need it most. Every design in the NEO S collection is fully compatible with the CRKD True Collection System App available on iOS and Android, allowing owners to easily register their NEO S to their CRKD collection. Within the App's interface, gamers can unveil essential details such as the product number and rarity rank. Furthermore, future updates will empower users to personalize their NEO S experience by adjusting settings, including button remapping and setting trigger actuation points, among other customization options.

