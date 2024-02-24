Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CRKD, nintendo switch, Nitro Deck+

CRKD Unveils Nitro Deck+ For Nintendo Switch & OLED Models

CRKD revealed two new protection cases for the Nintendo Switch and OLED Switch models with the Nitro Deck+, coming out this April.

Article Summary CRKD releases Nitro Deck+ cases for Switch & OLED, enhancing play & protection.

Nitro Deck+ enables TV connection without external dock via USB-C to HDMI.

New 'Sidekick' buttons & re-mappable back buttons offer improved control.

Features adjustable rumble, Bluetooth for updates, and easy console eject.

CRKD has unveiled two new models of protection cases for the Nintendo Switch and OLED Switch models as they showed off the new Nitro Deck+. These have been designed not just to protect your Switch, not just to provide comfort while you play, but also to offer better options for those who love to take their Switch on the go. You have an option of a black case or a clear white case, currently on pre-order for $70. We got the details of what you can expect to get with these cases below, as they will be released in late April.

Nitro Deck+ features enhanced ergonomics, adjusting the placement of the right thumbstick, and allowing gamers to play in a more intuitive symmetrical fashion. The Nitro Deck+ can now connect directly to a TV with no need for an external dock! Featuring an integrated USB-C output and complete with an included USB-C to HDMI adaptor, gamers can switch between handheld and TV play without ever needing to remove their Switch console from Nitro Deck+, a quick, slick solution with no need to compromise!

On the front of the Nitro Deck+ to either side of the thumbsticks, two new 'Sidekick' buttons have been added, delivering even more customization options. Designed to work in conjunction with the new symmetrical thumbstick configuration, the Sidekick buttons are pre-programmed to replicate the A and B action button commands, allowing for super-fast operation. Replicating the most commonly used action buttons, facilitating speedier reaction times, and when used in combination with the additional re-mappable back buttons that are now mapped to X, Y, A, and B out of the box, the Nitro Deck+ allows gamers to play faster, score higher and elevate their handheld experience.

The new easy eject system allows for simple removal of the Switch console from the Nitro Deck+, allowing gamers to safely remove their console with no need to touch or add stress to the screen while removing. Nitro Deck+ has also received an upgraded, adjustable rumble system, delivering more immersion and intense vibration which can be adjusted to suit the gamers' preference. In addition, Bluetooth has also been added to the Nitro Deck+, to allow for easy communication to the CRKD App for firmware updates. In the future, the App will include a full suite of customization options, including button programming, adjustable trigger sensitivity, and more. The Nitro Deck + can connect via its defaulted USB-C wired connection or via Bluetooth when the switch is inserted into the deck.

