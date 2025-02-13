Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit, Tag of Joy

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit Confirmed For Console Release

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit has been given an official console release date, as the game arrives on PS4 and XSX|S this month

Article Summary Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit launches on PS5 and XSX|S consoles, set for February 27, 2025.

Embark on a thrilling mystery with Milda as she uncovers secrets and a cursed relic in Lithuania.

Featuring classic point-and-click puzzles, rich storytelling, and real-life European locations.

Enjoy fully voiced dialogues, hand-painted art, and music by award-winning composer Daniel Pharos.

Indie game developer Tag Of Joy and publisher Headup Games have announced the console release date for their latest game, Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit. The game has already been out on PC for a few years now and has done fairly well for itself. Now the full version will be released for PS5 and XSX|S consoles on February 27, 2025.

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit

Crowns and Pawns is a modern-day detective point-and-click adventure inspired by classics such as Broken Sword, The Curse of Monkey Island, Still Life, Syberia, and others. The game highlights the less-explored history of Europe and the world of adventurers. Experience the legendary stories of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, bring to light the conspiracy of the villainous branch of the KGB, solve puzzles, and follow hints to reveal the secrets of the King, who was never crowned.

The story follows a girl from Chicago, Milda, who unexpectedly receives an inheritance from her grandfather – a house in Lithuania. She sets off to Europe, but upon arrival, she is threatened by an unknown man, demanding that she give up her inheritance. Determined and intrigued by the mystery, she explores the run-down house, discovering old documents and clues dating back to the 15th century. Before long, Milda gets dragged into a dangerous search for a long-lost mysterious relic with a curse…

A blend of history and myths set in a modern world, featuring real-life locations all around Europe.

Crowns and Pawns is led by the art director of the highly acclaimed fan-adventure Broken Sword 2.5.

Classic point-and-click puzzles that involve finding items hidden in beautiful environments, creatively combining the contents of your inventory, interesting dialogue choices, and more!

Feel like a detective uncovering the conspiracy behind a cursed relic.

Beautiful hand-painted art that comes to life with a touch of modern graphics features.

A world that reacts to your decisions.

Change the looks of the main character to solve puzzles (or for fun!).

Fully voiced dialogue.

Music written by the award-winning composer Daniel Pharos (A New Beginning, Memoria, Blackguards).

A control scheme perfectly adapted for the best possible experience with both a mouse and a gamepad.

