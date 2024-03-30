Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cryptmaster

Cryptmaster Confirmed For PC Release In May 2024

Akupara Games has confirmed that Cryptmaster will finally be released, as the game arrives on PC via Steam this coming May.

Article Summary Akupara Games announces Cryptmaster's PC release on Steam in May 2024.

Cryptmaster, crafted by Paul Hart and Lee Williams, features word-based gameplay.

Engage in a quirky underworld adventure, solving puzzles and battling by typing.

Discover unique mechanics like creature collecting and word-powered combat.

Indie game publisher Akupara Games revealed the creepy narrative adventure game Cryptmaster will finally be released on Steam this May. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this interesting and slightly disturbing tirtl was co-developed by Paul Hart and Lee Williams, as you're taken through a dungeon where words control everything that happens here. You'll have to pick and choose what words will fill in the blanks, using either text or voice when new challenges are presented to you. As you go, you'll unlock and uncover lost abilities that you'll use to solve puzzles and quests, as well as challenge demons in unexpected mini-games. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on May 9, 2024.

Cryptmaster

Cryptmaster is a narrative adventure with a nostalgic visual style about a party of recently awakened dead heroes. An eccentric figure, known only as the Cryptmaster, tasks you to journey upwards through the strata of several fantastic underground kingdoms. Along the way meet a myriad of quirky characters, find cryptic puzzles, and combat classic enemies all by typing out your actions! An irreverent quick-witted adventure, Cryptmaster arms players with the freedom of exploration and approach to every situation. Everything from responding in conversation all the way to attacking a skeleton is triggered by the player typing how they would like to respond. Journey your way through the underground using your words and your wit!

Say Anything You Want – Interact with the world and conquer quests by typing or speaking any word you can think of – each encounter has multiple solutions to discover!

Interact with the world and conquer quests by typing or speaking any word you can think of – each encounter has multiple solutions to discover! A Weird, Wild World – Travel through mysterious underground kingdoms and meet talking doors, flirtatious toads, sarcastic ghouls, and more.

Travel through mysterious underground kingdoms and meet talking doors, flirtatious toads, sarcastic ghouls, and more. Noun You're Playing With Power – Dungeon battles fueled by words – decipher forgotten spells, then type their names in battle to unleash the might of your undead heroes.

Dungeon battles fueled by words – decipher forgotten spells, then type their names in battle to unleash the might of your undead heroes. Endlessly Evolving Gameplay – You'll constantly encounter new gameplay mechanics – from creature collecting, to card combat, to bard rap-battles & more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!