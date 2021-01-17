Curious Expedition 2 Will Be Released For PC On January 28th

Thunderful Publishing reveals last week that Curious Expedition 2 will be released onto PC first on January 28th, 2021. We last saw the game over the summer when developer Maschinen-Mensch showed it off as one of the many, many, many summer gaming streams to debut new content. Now we know the company will be releasing the game first for PC, but a console version for all three major systems will be coming sometime later in 2021. For now, enjoy the launch trailer below as the game will be out in less than two weeks.

In a reimagined late 19th Century, it is 1886 and the world is waiting with bated breath in the lead up to Paris World's Fair. During this time, an immense discovery has been made: mysterious islands in the oceans have begun to appear, only to vanish soon afterwards, as if by magic. The three great Explorer Clubs of Paris are now funding expeditions to these strange islands in a bid to make bold new discoveries, to be exhibited in their stands at the upcoming World's Fair. Take on the role of an intrepid explorer, assemble your crew, and come across all manner of unique cultures, flora, fauna, treasures and more. With a timeless art style inspired by the classic Franco-Belgian comics of the 20th century and an arrestingly charming orchestrated soundtrack, Curious Expedition 2 is a pulp adventure storybook come to life. Using a combination of hand-crafted and procedural gameplay and story elements, Curious Expedition 2 creates completely unique and epic adventures every time you play. It tells its story through traditional choice-based adventure mechanics, but also adds in resource management, turn-based exploration and combat sections with dice-roll mechanics, and roguelike elements. It's a curious mix of genres and subgenres, all wrapped up in a streamlined and accessible gameplay experience with powerfully dynamic options.