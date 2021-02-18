Curse Of The Dead Gods Receives A Gameplay Overview Trailer

Focus Home Interactive and Passtech Games have released a gameplay overview trailer for Curse Of The Dead Gods. As you might suspect from the type of trailer you're getting here, they basically give you the facts about what kind of a game you're delving into and what to expect. It's not exactly a tutorial or anything, but they do give away a good chunk of what to expect the minute you pick up the controller. The big takeaway for us is that fire is your friend as it will light up everything you need to see in order to get out of this darkened prison you now find yourself in. Enjoy the trailer below!

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers – it leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Delve deeper again. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse. Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Corruption builds in you with every step – encourage or ignore it, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword. A skill-based roguelike exploring a cruel, dark temple made of endless rooms and corridors.

Swords, spears, bows, guns – wield these and many more.

Light and fire will be your best allies to overcome the threats that lie in the shadows.

Unique curses influence each attempt, putting a twist on every action.

Dozens of enemies, with powerful champions and deadly bosses to face off against.