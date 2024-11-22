Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dante’s Ring, Starward Industries

Dante's Ring Announced For Early Access In 2025

The new anti-combat action RPG game Dante’s Ring was announced during the Golden Joystick Awards, coming sometime in 2025

Article Summary Dante's Ring is an anti-combat RPG set in an active volcano arriving in Early Access in 2025.

Players face molten lava and earthquakes while uncovering secrets and making moral choices.

Experience retro-inspired equipment and inventions to explore and solve intricate puzzles.

Engage in quests with outcomes that shape the story in a world where survival is key.

Indie game developer and publisher Starward Industries revealed their latest game, Dante's Ring, as it will be released for Early Access sometime in 2025. The game is being hyped as being an anti-combat action RPG in which you'll face nature in an active volcano where two worlds cross into each other. We have more info below and the trailer above as we wait to learn when it will be released.

Dante's Ring

On a perilous journey to the very gates of hell, Dante's Ring will see players step into the role of a bold explorer, striving to survive and rescue as many lives as possible, while Mother Nature throws everything she has into the Ring of Fire. Uncovering secrets buried deep beneath the island's fiery fury, players must face molten lava flows, powerful earthquakes, and scorching volcanic fires armed with fireproof armor and stylized retro weapons. As if that wasn't enough of a challenge, Dante's Ring will consistently push players to navigate life and death through strategic planning and ingenuity, all while navigating complex moral choices that will shape their story. The main questions are: how much are you willing to sacrifice to save one more life? Will you descend into the very heart of hell, and are you prepared to uncover its secrets?

Uncover the mystery hidden in the Ring of Fire.

Confront the untamed fury of fire with a range of retro-inspired equipment.

Traverse the terrain on foot or using retro inventions.

Solve intricate puzzles, break through obstacles, and carefully manage your supplies.

Find your own way to save people and animals.

Prepare for missions in the hub by selecting the equipment for your preferred gameplay styles/classes.

Complete quests and missions with outcomes that can influence the course of the story.

Scavenge for resources using retro tools on an island covered in a thick layer of ash.

Navigate complex moral choices and broker uneasy peace among diverse factions — all vying for survival.

