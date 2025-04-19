Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Darkwater, Targon Studios

Darkwater Confirmed For Steam Early Access Release

Can you and your teammates survive in a submarine on an alien planet? You'll have a chance to try when Darkwater comes to Early Access

Article Summary Darkwater Early Access: Co-op horror game set underwater on an alien planet.

Team up with up to four in naval warfare against humans and hostile creatures.

Explore deep-sea dungeons, scavenging for fuel and credits for survival.

Customize submarines with torpedoes, harpoons, decoy mines, and more.

Indie game developer Targon Studios and publisher Playstack have confirmed that Darkwater will be released into Early Access next week. In case you haven't checked the game out, this is a 1-4 player co-op extraction horror game where you command a submarine trapped under ice on an alien planet. You'll do everything you can to survive against creatures coming after you, the elements, other ships, and more. Enjoy the trailer as it will be out in EA on Steam on April 22.

Darkwater

Assemble an elite team of up to four submariners as you attempt to survive the icy depths of an alien planet. A mysterious disease has left the surface colonies ravaged and the government has frozen the ocean in response. Trapped below a sheet of thick ice you and your co-op crew must contend with all manner of adversity as you scavenge for precious fuel. Do what it takes to survive. Brace yourself for relentless encounters with both humans and creatures as you fight your way from outpost to outpost. Down in the depths, those you meet could be allies…or adversaries.

If your crew wants to survive, you'll have to scavenge for all the fuel and credits you can carry. Dock your submarine to randomly generated deep-sea dungeons and face down what lurks below on foot. Infected divers lurk the halls of long-abandoned underwater hospitals waiting to strike, while alien creatures nest in forgotten factories. Each adversary responds to your presence in unique and unpredictable ways, so always keep your wits about you.

Engage in naval warfare with enemy submarines and tactically manage a variety of on-board systems as you attempt to gain the upper hand and sink your opponent. Upgrade and customise your submarine in real-time by adding new weapons, tools, and rooms including:

A range of powerful torpedoes

Harpoons

Decoy mines

Depth charges

Sonar upgrades

Manned torpedoes (for the ultimate in-person surprise)

