Day Of The Devs Becomes A Non-Profit, Launches New Fundraiser

The minds behind the Day Of The Devs have officially turned it into a non-profit organization, launching their first fundraiser as well.

Article Summary Day Of The Devs has officially transitioned to a 501c3 non-profit entity.

A new fundraiser launched on FundraiseUP to support free gaming events.

The 2024 event lineup includes shows in San Francisco, Summer Game Fest, and more.

Donations offer rewards like game keys and VIP tickets to upcoming events.

Organizers behind Day Of The Devs Becomes have revealed that they have officially become a non-profit while simultaneously launching a new fundraiser. The brand has now become a fully independent 501c3 non-profit, and as part of its first initiatives, they have launched its first fundraising campaign on FundraiseUP to, in their words, "support their efforts in spotlighting unique and magical video games and the developers who make them – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or event attendees." The organization also revealed its 2024 schedule so far, including the San Francisco event in March, the Summer Game Fest Edition in June, and The Game Awards Edition in December. We have more information from today's announcement for you below.

Day Of The Devs: A Non-Profit Organization

As a non-profit, which was made possible through a fiscal sponsorship partnership with Legacy Global, Day of the Devs will make fundraising efforts more transparent and public, help sponsors and the community understand how critical their support truly is, and solidify the commitment to being 100% platform agnostic. With raised funds, Day of the Devs will support venue fees, equipment, staffing, video production and overall operating costs. Fans who choose to donate can receive a variety of gifts, including game keys from developers and publishers: Double Fine Productions, iam8Bit, Enhance, Night School Studio, Capybara Games, Sabotage Studio, Tribute Games, and more, PLUS VIP tickets to events and physical goods. The full list of gifts and tiering details can be found here.

Day of the Devs: San Francisco will feature an in-person event taking place on Sunday, March 17, at The Midway. Submissions for developers are now open, and more details on the event itself can be found on the Eventbrite page. As always, Day of the Devs is looking for unique, diverse, and beautiful games to spotlight. Developers from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply, and games/projects of all types and genres will be considered. Day of the Devs is completely free to participating developers, giving games a major platform without a financial barrier to entry. Additionally, Day of the Devs will have special events throughout March. On Monday, March 18th, fans can check out the Day of the Devs Showcase: SFMOMA Edition. This will be a ticketed event for fans, and more details can be found on the Eventbrite page. Those attending GDC will also have the opportunity to check out a separate Day of the Devs: GDC Edition showcase during conference hours.

