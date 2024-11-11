Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: dc comics, DC Heroes United, Genvid Entertainment

DC Heroes United Releases Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for DC Heroes United as the team reveals more of the storyline ahead of the game's launch this month

Article Summary Watch the new DC Heroes United trailer as WB Games reveals the interactive storyline.

Participate in live episodes weekly and influence the storyline with your decisions.

Earn Story Tokens by joining LexCorp's EveryHero Project for added gameplay fun.

Fight villains like Bane and Poison Ivy in the immersive EveryHero Project simulation.

WB Games and Genvid Entertainment released a brand new trailer for DC Heroes United this morning, as we got a better look at the storyline. In case you've missed this game, this is an interactive streaming series where the heroes of Earth-212 have come together to save the planet from a new threat. This latest trailer, which you can check out above, reveals more of what's to come and how your decisions will affect things week to week for yourself and everyone watching it play out. Enjoy the trailer as the game will launch on November 20 for both iOS and Android, while the first episode will premiere on November 21 on Tubi.

DC Heroes United

As the Tower of Fate threatens reality, guide iconic characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman on a quest to save Earth-212 from a malevolent force. In this thrilling adventure, every fan decision matters. New episodes air live, and you'll have chances to participate in the choices of the upcoming episode throughout the week. Will Superman embrace his humanity? Can Wonder Woman forge her own path? And will Batman confront his inner demons?

Collaborate with fellow fans to deliberate the best course of action as you navigate character alliances and inner struggles. With each episode, the fate of this DC world hangs in the balance. Every day, leading up to an episode, the choices will be unveiled, and you'll have only a few days to participate. The choices that win will air in the resulting episode, becoming the story's canon. There is no reset button. Participating in choices takes Story Tokens. You can earn Story Tokens free by volunteering with LexCorp and joining the EveryHero Project, a roguelite experience also included in the app that's simple to play but difficult to clear.

In the EveryHero Project, Lex Luthor has created a simulation blending the powers of Super Heroes and Villains. Here, you'll test your mettle by facing off against hordes of enemies numbering in the thousands and facing off against the like of Bane, Poison Ivy, and many more across Gotham, Metropolis, and other new locations added weekly. LexCorp's simulation is directly integrated into the series, with the show and game influencing each other. By participating in the simulation, you're a part of history. And by unlocking more Heroes and abilities, you'll help the Justice League in the weekly series.

