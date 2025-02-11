Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Camper Van: Make it Home, Malapata Studio

Camper Van: Make it Home Drops Free Demo On Steam

Try out a free demo of Camper Van: Make it Home right now on Steam, as you can design a home on the go however you see fit

Indie game developer and publisher Malapata Studio has released a free demo for their upcoming game Camper Van: Make it Home. If you haven't seen the game yet, the game lets you make a camper van however you want as you take it out on the road and explore the great unknown with a home that can go anywhere. The demo will let you try it out to an extent, as they are planning to release it sometime later this year.

Camper Van: Make it Home

Decorate and organize the camper van of your dreams! Embark on a journey of self-discovery as you build your own home-on-wheels, using a combination of creative block organization puzzles and relaxing interior design. Make your heart feel at ease and your camper van feel at home. Make space in yourself for both your belongings and your own journey of discovery, all in one cozy van. In Camper Van: Make It Home, you'll use block organization puzzles and interior design to customize your camper van into a dream home-on-wheels. Play around with each of your decoration items to discover their surprises and possibilities as you discover your own.

Zen Puzzles: Feel the satisfaction of organizing all the items in your luggage. Find the ideal place where each object fits perfectly, or experiment with them at random. Play at your own pace, without pressure; this is meant to be a meditative and creative experience.

Feel the satisfaction of organizing all the items in your luggage. Find the ideal place where each object fits perfectly, or experiment with them at random. Play at your own pace, without pressure; this is meant to be a meditative and creative experience. Progression and Outside Decoration: Obtain new vans to decorate as you progress in your journey. In addition to the interior, you can design the van's outside area and make it as comfortable as possible.

Obtain new vans to decorate as you progress in your journey. In addition to the interior, you can design the van's outside area and make it as comfortable as possible. Various Destinations: Adapt the van to the different destinations you'll reach. Travel to the beach, visit a snowy plain, settle in the forest, and stop by cliffs during the different stages of your journey.

Adapt the van to the different destinations you'll reach. Travel to the beach, visit a snowy plain, settle in the forest, and stop by cliffs during the different stages of your journey. Perfect Pet: Interact with a very special fellow traveler to keep you company on a journey of self-discovery.

