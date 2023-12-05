Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Eevee, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 19: Eevee & Umbreon

Eevee and Umbreon, two fan-favorite species, feature on cards in Pokémon TCG's summer 2023 release, Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

Article Summary Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames set focuses on Gen 9 and Paldea.

New card mechanics include lowercase ex and double holo patterns.

Umbreon and Eevee cards join the Dark-type roster in the latest set.

Eevee and Umbreon cards carry legacy from Sword & Shield era.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Dark-types.

Umbreon is the second Eeveelution to be featured in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames after Espeon. This set also includes the cute Eevee card to the left if we peek ahead a bit to the Normal-types. Eevee and the Eeveelutions were in many ways the stars of the Sword & Shield era, as they headed up the top set of the era Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with one of them, Umbreon, becoming the top chase card of the past three years. In fact, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is the highest-valued card in many generations. Now, the new Eeveelution cards from this set are all standard cards that will gain nowhere near as much value as one of those coveted Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Alt Arts. They are still quite cute, though. The artist credits are ryoma uratsuka on Eevee and rika on a very svelte Umbreon.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!