D&D Direct 2024 Reveals New Releases For 2025

Wizards of the Coast held a brand new Dungeons & Dragons livestream today, as D&D Direct 2024 revealed content coming next year

New guides: Player Guide and Adventure Guide for Forgotten Realms, packed with subclasses and lore

Dragon Anthology with ten short dragon-filled adventures set for Summer 2025

Wizards promotes upcoming 3D sandbox, Project Sigil, using Unreal Engine 5 for custom D&D experiences

Wizards of the Coast held a special livestream earlier today as the D&D Direct 2024 revealed their plans for 2025 releases. Among the reveals this morning, we learned there will be an updated Starter Set that will fall into the new 2024 ruleset, as well as two new guides to go along with the three core rulebooks that will be out between now and February 2025. That includes a new Player Guide and Adventure Guide. We have the notes below and the stream above for you to check out.

D&D Direct 2024

Whether they are a veteran or just starting out on their adventure, Dungeons & Dragons fans can make a new character using the new Cleric, Fighter, Rogue, and Wizard classes with a D&D Beyond account on September 3rd. In addition to announcing early access to the Player's Handbook on D&D Beyond, the team was also super excited to share what they're working on for 2025.

Dragon Anthology (working title) scheduled for Summer 2025 Everything you need to know about dragons but were afraid to ask, plus ten short adventures that all feature dragons in dungeons!

Updated Starter Set (working title) scheduled for Fall 2025 Featuring unique components designed to introduce new players to Dungeons & Dragons through an adventure inspired by "Keep on the Borderlands"

The Forgotten Realms Player Guide (working title) is scheduled for Late 2025 New subclasses, feats, backgrounds, factions, and spells from D&D's most popular setting

The Forgotten Realms Adventure Guide (working title) is scheduled for Late 2025 A toolbox overflowing with lore and locations to inspire DMs to create endless Forgotten Realms campaigns for players to explore



Wizards is also continuing to develop an upcoming immersive 3D sandbox that empowers fans to build their own D&D experience using Unreal Engine 5. The digital miniatures in Project Sigil can be customized to meet each fan's vision and the magic items their characters collect along their adventures, and crafty DMs can create infinite worlds and levels with easy-to-use tools and assets included in the builder.

