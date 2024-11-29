Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Death Elevator, QUByte Interactive

Death Elevator Has Finally Been Released For Consoles

After having been out on Steam for a year, QUByte Interactive has released Death Elevator for all three major consoles this week

Article Summary Death Elevator launches on consoles, bringing intense roguelike gameplay to a wider audience.

Experience skill-based action as you ascend floors filled with randomized enemies and weapons.

Navigate dangers with bullet-time effects, ensuring strategic combat and thrilling escapes.

Uncover an interpretative story while mastering fast-paced, ever-changing challenges.

Indie game developer Games From The Abyss and publisher QUByte Interactive have finally released Death Elevator for all three major consoles this week. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is a low-pixel, minimalist roguelike, in which you play a lone assassin trying to make it to the top of a building. Each and every single hit you make is a lethal one, including the one that will eventually get you. However, time slows down whenever you are in danger, giving you a chance to react to your surroundings and find a way out of the predicament you find yourself in at that moment. There's no major story to this; you just run and gun your way to the eventual goal. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game as its out right now on all platforms.

Death Elevator

In Death Elevator, players take control of a protagonist trapped in a mysterious environment where an ever-ascending elevator leads to increasingly intense challenges. On each floor, hordes of enemies await, testing reflexes and survival skills with fast-paced gameplay and high-tension moments. When in danger, the bullet-time system activates, slowing down time and allowing for precise reactions to evade or counterattack. Each playthrough offers a unique experience, featuring randomly generated weapons and an unpredictable flow of challenges, ensuring that no encounter is ever the same.

As players reach higher floors, they uncover fragments of an interpretative story, revealing mysteries about their origins and the elevator's purpose. This game has no upgrades, no skill tree, and no progression system at all. Journey to the top floor of this skill-based game and kill waves of enemies as you uncover the mystery of the elevator.

Fast movement

Slow motion triggers every time you are in danger

Randomized rooms

Randomized weapons

Score system

Interpretative plot

