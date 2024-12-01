Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: death note, Death Note Killer Within

Death Note Killer Within Releases New Toy Town Map

Experience more terrors at a smaller and playful level, as Death Note Killer Within has added the new Toy Town Map for you to play on

Article Summary Explore new gameplay options on the Toy Town Map in Death Note Killer Within by Bandai Namco.

Utilize regularly running trains to create shortcuts or disrupt investigations with ease.

Enter Misa's Room to blend into darkness, making identities hard to track.

Use binoculars to spot Kira or followers, but risk ID theft while scanning.

Bandai Namco revealed a new map that has been added to Death Note Killer Within, as players can now experience the terror on the Toy Town Map. The map provides new options and locations for you to work with, including regularly running trains, the use of some binoculars, and a special criminal element to block paths. We have more details below as the map is now available in the game.

Toy Town Map

Trains: Running regularly from the north and south Stations, trains offer a fast way to travel while creating unique gameplay tactics, such as providing shortcuts or disrupting investigations to create alibis.

Death Note Killer Within

Death Note Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players. Players will be split into two teams with different objectives. To win the game, players will need to figure out each other's identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira's power or seize the Death Note. As equally matched opponents, the two teams clash to control the game while hiding their true identities from each other. The Death Note is hidden among the players, leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse until one team overpowers the other.

